Premier League confirm Luton's abandoned clash with AFC Bournemouth will be replayed in full
Luton Town’s top flight match against AFC Bournemouth will be replayed in full after it was abandoned last weekend due to Hatters skipper Tom Lockyer suffering a cardiac arrest.
With the scores level at 1-1, Elijah Adebayo putting the visitors ahead early on, Dominic Solanke levelling for the Cherries early in the second half, Lockyer collapsed to the floor with an hour gone, receiving instant medical treatment and was swiftly taken to hospital where he continues to undergo tests.
Following the incident, neither set of players were in the right frame of mind to continue the fixture, which was called off by referee Simon Cooper, as the two squads returned to the pitch to applaud both sets of supporters inside the Vitality Stadium.
It will now take place from the start at a date to be arranged in the new year, as a statement on Luton’s official Twitter page said: “The Premier League Board has decided that last Saturday’s fixture with AFC Bournemouth will be replayed in full.
"The game will be rescheduled for later in the season, with a date to be confirmed following consultation with relevant parties. The Luton Town ticket office would like to add that ticketing information regarding the rearranged game will be announced in due course.”