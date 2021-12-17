Premier League Newcastle United rumoured to be showing an interest in Luton striker Adebayo

Town striker Elijah Adebayo looks to race away against Fulham on Saturday

Premier League side Newcastle are rumoured to be showing an interest in Luton Town hot-shot Elijah Adebayo.

The 23-year-old is taking the Championship by storm this season, with his goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Fulham making it 10 for the season already.

According to a report in the Newcastle Chronicle, Adebayo was finding the net in front of a Magpies scout, who was watching on from the stands, running his eye over on some of the best talent the second tier has to offer.

Newcastle, still bottom of the top flight after last night's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, will have money to spend, and plenty of it, when the January transfer window opens after being taken over by a Saudi Arabian consortium recently.

Luton signed Adebayo from Walsall for an undisclosed fee on February 1 this year, with the ex-Fulham youngster proving a massive hit since, with 15 goals in just 38 appearances.

He is proving a good omen for the Hatters too, Town never losing in the 13 games he has been on the scoresheet.