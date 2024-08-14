Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detailed designs for new ground to be revealed soon

​Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed that the Hatters will be looking to build a 25,000 capacity stadium at Power Court following the funds received from promotion to the Premier League.

​Town had initially started with a 17,500 ground in mind when getting the green light for a new ground back in January 2019, received, at a time when they were still in the Championship. However, having had a season of being in the top flight, and their coffers boosted by the extra income that came with that, they can now push ahead with the increased attendance.

Although the final plans have been delayed on numerous occasions due to Covid and spiralling costs, writing in Town match-day programme, Sweet insisted Luton followers will soon get to see first hand exactly what kind of place they will be able to call home very soon, saying: “While our facilities team battle and overcome the challenges posed by our eagerness to leave Kenilworth Road in its prime, progression on Power Court continues unabated.

Luton CEO Gary Sweet - pic: Liam Smith

"I’ll keep it short and sweet here because very soon - within a month, in fact - a long-awaited, significant and detailed update of our relocation will be published. However, what I can say now is that the activity on project in the past 12 months has been huge, even if not too visible. Promotion to the Premier League has enabled us to inject more long-term into construction of the stadium by by-passing the phased nature of the build over a number of seasons.

“Instead, we intend to skip the first two phases of development and directly construct an even more iconic, increased capacity stadium of circa 25,000. Designs and detailed planning are complete and will be submitted to the council in the coming weeks at which time everything will become public and we look forward to sharing it with you when the time comes.”