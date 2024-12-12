Premier League winner Moses is happy to cover any position for the Hatters

Experienced international deployed as a left wingback by Luton chief

Luton’s Mr Versatile Victor Moses has absolutely no issues in covering whatever position manager Rob Edwards requires of him during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The experienced Premier League winner, who turned 34 today, has started in a number of positions for Town since arriving on a free transfer in the summer having left Russian side Spartak Moscow, despite having played predominantly as a winger throughout his 17-year career, which has also seen him win the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, plus the FA Cup and Europa League.

A long-term injury to Alfie Doughty has meant in recent matches that Moses has moved over to the left hand side for the Hatters, as it was a position he played on Tuesday night too despite the left-footed Tahith Chong being in the side, as the former Manchester United wideman operated in an unusual right wingback role.

Victor Moses looks to get away from Lewis Koumas on Tuesday evening - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

It wasn’t something that fussed Moses though, who has been happy to fill in wherever needed throughout his 17-year career, which is now coming up to 500 appearances, saying: “I’m a utility player, I'm a player that can play in any position. I’m happy to help the team anywhere the managers asks me to play. I'm willing to do it for the team.

"I've always been that kind of player to switch position at any team, just to cover any player to help the team, I’ve always done that throughout my career and I want to keep on doing it. The most important thing is I want to keep on playing football and I want to keep on enjoying it and I did that. I want to keep on doing it consistently and try to help the team as much as possible to win more games.”

It could well be that wingback is the role that he will be deployed in too, as having been asked recently just where he sees his best position as, Edwards said: “I think Vic is someone who can play in four or five different positions really, obviously a winger, or a wingback on both sides, so those are his best positions really.

"At a push we can almost play him as an attacking midfield player or a 10, because he’s so intelligent and he can take the ball. But I think either wingback position, or if we’re playing with a back four or wingers, or if we’re playing a 3-4-3, something like that, he can operate in either of those attacking wing positions as well.

"That is the beauty of him and that’s why we brought him in as well, the versatility that he shows. You need people who can do that, especially throughout the season when you’ve got a lot of games and you’re going to pick up injuries and suspensions. Having a few people that can do that obviously helps and Vic is always going to give you everything.”

At 34, Moses is the oldest player in the Hatters XI and he came up against a player who was at the very other end of the experience spectrum, 19-year-old Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas, son of former Welsh international Jason Koumas. It was a good battle, the Reds youngster hauling down Moses for a free kick inside the first half which somehow escaped receiving a yellow card, but then also escaping his attentions to have two efforts of his own, one excellently finger-tipped over by Thomas Kaminski.

Overall, it was Moses who won the battle, as Town were able to end their run of three games without a victory, Elijah Adebayo’s last minute goal securing a 2-1 success, as the winger continued: “That’s when I have to use my experience. He’s still a young kid, a good player, I just tried to take him to the other side as much as possible because he tried to take me on and I’m trying to take him on. I wasn’t really concentrating on him, I just wanted to play my football, try to help my team and that's it.

"I’m buzzing, very happy, we needed this win, it’s very important because it’s been a frustrating few weeks but we just needed to take our time. We knew the time would come and scoring a late minute goal from Eli was very important for the team. I was actually buzzing about it as I know the fans are and everybody at the club were. It’s very important to get the three points, but we need to put that to one side now. We’ve got another very important game coming up on Saturday and we need to switch our focus.”

Meanwhile, Moses has now started nine games for Luton this term, more than he managed in either of his last two campaigns while plying his trade in the Russian Premier League. He has also now played 881 minutes of football too, bettering the 740 and 385 he was on the field for during the previous two seasons, despite it only being December too.

With that in mind, Moses added: “I’m looking young again! No, I really enjoyed it. I’m very happy to be back home again, but I want to play football and I want to keep on enjoying my football. Luton Town gave me that opportunity and I want to keep improving and keep on helping the team, that’s the most important thing.”