Preston boss highlights the 'fantastic job' Luton chief Jones has done at Kenilworth Road

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has highlighted the 'fantastic job' that opposite number Nathan Jones has done during both spells in charge at Kenilworth Road.

The Welshman was first appointed in January 2016, leading the Hatters out of League Two and into a League One promotion battle before controversially moving to Stoke City three years later.

When he returned in the summer of 2020, Town's Championship status was hanging by a thread, as Jones ensured they somehow stayed up, before finishing 12th last term and are now in serious play-off contention this time round.

Speaking to the Lilywhites official site, Lowe, who himself has been linked with the Luton job in the past, said: "Nathan’s done a fantastic job since he came in.

"He did a fantastic job before he left really, but he was headhunted to go to a club like Stoke City.

“I don’t think the Luton fans will be too happy with me saying but it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down, and (it was great for him) to get the opportunity to come back to Luton and do what he’s doing.

“He’s a fantastic bloke, he’s a good character.

"He’s very anxious at times, he’s a winner, and he wants to try and win every game he possibly can.

“He’s done an unbelievable job along with big Mick Harford who I know quite well, and he’s got a good strong backroom staff there with them.

“The core of it, the togetherness of the team you can see.

"He recruits very well because he doesn’t have a big budget, and he’s probably outperformed his budget, but that’s what we’re here to do as managers who don’t get the big budgets, you’ve got to find that way and Nathan’s certainly doing that.”

Town could have been even higher in the table going into the game, but were beaten 2-1 by QPR on Sunday, ending their seven match unbeaten home run.

Lower added: "Luton’s going to be another tough encounter.

"I watched them, I thought it was going to be a draw, but then obviously QPR found a way to win and Nathan will be disappointed with that because it could have catapulted them into fourth, but they’re still in the mix so we’ve got to go there and worry about ourselves.

“Nathan will have to worry about his team in terms of where they’re trying to get to, and as I’ve said there’s no pressure on us, the pressure’s on them and where they’re trying to get to.

“We know it’s going to be an entertaining game; he does it right Nathan. The fans get behind them definitely down there.