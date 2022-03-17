Preston captain 'disgusted' with himself and his team-mates for a 'shocker' of a performance during Luton loss

Elijah Adebayo wins a header during last night's 4-0 win over Preston

Preston North End midfielder Ian Browne didn't hold back in his criticism of the Lilywhites during their 'shocker' of a performance when beaten 4-0 at Luton on Wednesday night, stating he was 'disgusted' with himself and his team-mates.

The 26-year-old saw his side, who had been on a good run of form away from home, unbeaten in six, conceding just once in that time, trailing 3-0 at half time, Luke Berry scoring twice, with Fred Onyedinma also on target.

It got worse after the break, visiting keeper Daniel Iversen parrying Amari'i Bell's cross-shot against defender Bambo Diaby, the rebound flying into the net as Preston fell to their heaviest defeat of the season.

Speaking to the club's official website, Brown said: "We were just miles off it.

"I think you can afford to have one or two players maybe having an off day, but when you have 11/12/13, subs included, having an absolute stinker you’re going to get what you deserve.

“I don’t think they did anything special to warrant a 4-0 win.

"You look at all the goals and they’re preventable, but there’s no fight, no heart, no passion. I don’t know what to say really.

“It’s absolutely not good enough. I’m disgusted with myself, with my team-mates. It’s just a shocker.

“The fans came in their numbers tonight and they didn’t get anything near what they deserved.

"They kept singing right until the end which is appreciated, but you want to give something back to them and make their journey worthwhile.

“If you’re going to lose a game, there’s ways to lose games and tonight was embarrassing.”

It was the second successive defeat at Kenilworth Road for Preston, having been on the receiving end of a James Collins hat-trick during their 3-0 defeat last season.

That saw Brown out for media duties once more where he brandished his side as 'rubbish' and 'embarrassing', also stating: "You could have got 11 randomers from the street and they probably would have done better to be honest.”

It was a claim he reiterated following their latest disappointment time this year, adding: "We need to take a look at ourselves, every single one of us.

“We were miles off the park, got battered all over the pitch individually and as a team, and when that happens you’ve got no chance.

“It’s not like us, but that shouldn’t be like any team.

"We could have got 11 randomers off the street and they probably put in a better performance than that, it was disgraceful.