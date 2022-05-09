Here are all of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Luton Town ended their Championship campaign as their 1-0 win over Reading confirmed their place in the play-offs.
A goal one the stroke of half time from Harry Cornick handed the Hatters the three points and left them sixth in the league table - five points above Middlesbrough.
Nathan Jones side will now host Huddersfield Town in the play-off first leg this Friday, before travelling to Yorkshire for the reverse fixture on Monday night.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Tigers to discuss new deal for loanee
Hull City have revealed they are set to discuss keeping Manchester United loanee Di'Shon Bernard beyond the summer. The defender made 26 appearances in the Championship this season. (Hull Live)
2. Sunderland plotting ambitious Birmingham swoop
Sunderland are reportedly hoping to use sporting director Kristjaan Speakman's close relationship with Jobe Bellingham's family to lure the teenager to Wearside. The 16-year-old has previously been linked with a reunion with his brother, Jude, at Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Mail)
3. Bournemouth targeting Terriers loanee
Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill ahead of their return to the Premier League. It is unclear whether Thomas Tuchel will allow the 19-year-old to leave again since a number of his defenders look set to leave the club this summer. (Mail Online)
4. Championship club to interview Nottingham Forest flop
Blackburn Rovers are set to interview Chris Hughton for the vacant managerial job. The 63-year-old has been out of coaching since his failed stint at Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)