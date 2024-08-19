Preston hope to appoint a new manager for Hatters clash after interim boss quits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town head to Deepdale this weekend

Luton’s Championship rivals Preston North End are looking to appoint a new manager before their upcoming clash against the Hatters at Deepdale on Saturday.

The Lilywhites had parted company with boss Ryan Lowe after their opening match of the season, as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Sheffield United. Former Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Mike Marsh was then named in interim charge of the club, masterminding a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Sunderland in midweek.

However, they were then beaten 3-0 at Swansea on Saturday, as following that defeat, the 55-year-old informed the club he didn’t want to be considered for the role on a full-time basis and has also departed, with a club statement from director Peter Risdale saying: “On Monday 12th August, it was announced that Mike Marsh, along with Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, would take charge of the first team fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City.

Preston are looking to appoint a permanent manager before Saturday - pic: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“Following today’s defeat in South Wales, Mike has thanked the club for the opportunity to take interim charge, but he does not wish to apply for the job on a permanent basis or take the club forward. Mike will therefore leave the club with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future. We will now concentrate all our time and energy on appointing a new manager/head coach, and hope to be in a position to make an announcement in the coming days.”

The club, who are second bottom in the Championship and one of only three clubs without a point after the opening two games, are now hoping to have a permanent manager in the dug-out for the weekend. Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is joint favourite for the job along with ex-Rochdale manager and one-time Manchester City EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy, with Alex Neil, who was in charge of the club between 2017-21, also in the frame.