Preston top scorer Evans suspended for matches against Burnley, Luton, Hull and Wigan

Preston North End striker Ched Evans will miss next Wednesday evening’s clash against Luton Town after being given a four match ban by the FA.

The 34-year-old has been suspended following an incident in the 79th minute of the fixture at home to Bristol City recently.

A statement from the FA said: “Preston North End FC’s Chedwyn Evans has been suspended for four matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship game against Bristol City FC on Saturday 4 February 2023.

"The forward’s behaviour in the 79th minute of this fixture was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on video, and he subsequently denied a charge that it constitutes violent conduct.

"An independent Regulatory Commission found this charge to be proven during a hearing and imposed his sanction."

Evans, who has seven goals in 22 Championship games this season, will now miss the Lilywhites next four games against Burnley, Luton Town, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.