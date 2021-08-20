PREVIEW: Luton Town v Birmingham City

Matty Pearson scores Luton's leveller against Birmingham last season

After a troubled few years in the Championship with Birmingham City far too near to the relegation zone for their liking, the Blues are hoping that under the guidance of Lee Bowyer they can navigate to safer waters this term.

Positions of 18th and 20th in the last two seasons means that City haven't finished any higher than 17th in the last five campaigns, their best effort being 10th in 2015-16.

It wasn't what the St Andrews hierarchy will have wanted following their relegation from the Premier League in 2011, as they have now turned to the former City midfielder to try and return the club to their past glories.

Bowyer became the fifth manager since October 2017 when he took over in March, with Aitor Karanka, Pep Clotet, Garry Monk and Steve Cotterill all having tried and failed to lift the St Andrews side up the table.

With Harry Redknapp and Gianfranco Zola two of the bigger names to come and go from the City hot-seat in recent times, the club are looking for some real stability as only Gary Rowett's two year stint between 2014-16 has resembled that.

Being an ex-player should benefit him according to Bowyer, as he told the Blues official website: “It helps that they (fans) knew me as a player and what I gave as a player.

"They know me as a person and that I am a winner, and I care!

“Obviously, since I have come through the door there has been a big turnaround.

"I recognise it every day on the training pitch. They are all improving as individuals and as a group – that comes from hard work.

“I am loving it, I love being here.

"Hopefully, slowly but surely, I can turn things around and keep improving.

"I have got a group that wants to work hard and wants to improve, as a head coach that is all that I want.”

Bowyer has raided the free market so far, bringing in Ryan Woods from Stoke, plus Charlton Athletic's Chuks Aneke, who he was with at the Addicks and Gillingham's Jordan Graham.

He has used the loan market to sign some promising youngsters though, bringing in Matija Sarkic and Dion Sanderson from Wolves, plus Manchester United's Tahith Chong and Chelsea's Juan Castillo.

Bowyer has moved a number out of the club as well, Amari Miller heading to Leeds for £200,000, while Jon-Miquel Toral, Ryan Burke, Steve Seddon, Miguel Fernandez and Mikel San Jose all departed.

The visitors made an impressive start to the season on the pitch, Maxime Colin netting the only goal at recently relegated Sheffield United on the opening day, as they also knocked Colchester out of the Carabao Cup.

A goalless draw at home to Stoke made it three clean sheets in a row, before they were defeated 2-0 by strong promotion favourites Bournemouth on Wednesday night, holding their own for 75 minutes until two late goals were enough for the Cherries.

On the reverse, Bowyer said: “It's disappointing because I think we deserved more.

"From start to finish we made it difficult for them, they couldn't break us down.

"The first half-chance that they got, they scored. It was a handball as well, he nudged it with his arm in front of him.

“I don't think we deserved that 2-0 scoreline either, it doesn't say how it is.

"First-half, especially the last 25 minutes, I thought we did really well.

"We moved the ball better and created some good chances.

"Up until the goal, yes they had possession but a lot of it was in front of us."

Team news: Luton have Dan Potts, Reece Burke and Fred Onyedinma back in training after they all missed Tuesday's trip to Barnsley.

Skipper Sonny Bradley isn't expected to feature due to recovering from Covid, while Jordan Clark is missing with concussion protocols, Danny Hylton and Luke Berry also absent.

For the Blues, Neil Etheridge is continuing his recovery from Covid, while Dion Sanderson is continuing to build up to match fitness.

Top scorers - Hatters: Harry Cornick (2). Blues: Maxime Colin, Marcel Oakley (1).

Man in the middle: John Busby - Has taken three games so far this term, already showing 16 yellows and one red, with 10 of his cautions coming in the Championship fixture between Barnsley and Coventry.

Refereed Town twice last season, the 3-2 win at Bristol City in April and the 3-1 win over Norwich in the Carabao Cup.

In total, he had 35 matches, with 90 bookings and six reds, also in charge for the FA Vase final at Wembley as well.

Has officiated Luton on numerous other occasions, including the 4-0 win over Doncaster in March 2019 and a 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy victory over Brighton U21s that season.

Had the whistle for another five Luton matches, Town winning three, drawing one and losing one.

Assistant referees are Mark Russell and Michael George, with the fourth official Charles Breakspear.

In charge: Lee Bowyer – 44-year-old who had a colourful playing career, starting out Charlton Athletic, before moving to Leeds United for £2.8m in 1996, a then record for a British teenager, helping the Whites reach the semi-finals in the UEFA Cup and Champions League.

Moved to West Ham United in January 2003, and then Newcastle United, before returning to the Hammers in June 2006, moving to Birmingham City in January 2009,

Headed to Ipswich Town in July 2011, retiring from playing at the end of the season, as he also won 13 England caps during his career.

Appointed assistant manager to Karl Robinson at Charlton in July 2017, named caretaker manager in March the following year once Robinson left, and was given the role permanently after reaching the League One play-offs, beaten in the semi-finals.

The following season, he went one step further, taking the Addicks back to the Championship after defeating Sunderland in the play-off final, but couldn't keep the side up, resigning on March 15 of this year, named Birmingham manager the following day.

Managerial records: Nathan Jones has come up against Lee Bowyer twice before, a 2-2 draw when Luton entertained Charlton in September 2018, Chris Solly scoring a last minute equaliser for the visitors and then when his Stoke City team lost out 3-1 at the Valley in August 2019.

Jones has gone up against the Blues three times though, first when losing as Stoke boss in August 2019 and then twice with the Hatters, drawing 1-1 at home last season, with Luton winning 1-0 at St Andrews thanks to Dan Potts' winner.

Bowyer has enjoyed a good record against the Hatters, with the 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road then a 3-1 home win in April 2019 for Charlton.

Suffered his only defeat in the Championship, going down 2-1 at Kenilworth Road, before a 3-1 success at the Valley in February 2020.

One to watch: Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong is already making a fine impression during his stay at St Andrews.

The 21-year-old Dutch winger came through the ranks at Old Trafford and has played 16 times for the Red Devils, including five Premier League substitute appearances, before loan spells at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge last season.

Headed to St Andrews for the campaign earlier this month and has made two appearances so far, catching the eye in Wednesday night's 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Friendly faces: Town assistant boss Mick Harford was signed by Birmingham from Bristol City in March 1982 for £100,000.

Scored 25 goals in 92 games for the Blues, as Luton snapped him up for £250,000 in December 1984, going on to become a huge favourite at Kenilworth Road during his two spells, ending up finding the net 92 times in 217 outings.

Cemented that legendary status in 2019, leading the club to the League One title, before returning to his head of recruitment role in the summer and then promoted to number two once Nathan Jones was reappointed as manager.

Town's head of goalkeeping Kevin Dearden had a loan spell at Birmingham in March 1992, playing 12 times after signing from Spurs.

Played for both: David Geddis – striker who was born in Carlisle, started out at Ipswich, appearing in the FA Cup Final victory over Arsenal in 1978, supplying the cross for Roger Osborne's winner.

Had a spell on loan at Luton in the 1976-77, scoring four goals in 13 appearances, before he was sold by the Tractor Boys to Aston Villa in 1979 for £300,000, as he was part of the side who won the Division One title.

Rejoined the Hatters for another temporary stint in the 1982-83 season, playing four times in Division One without netting, before heading to Barnsley in September 1983, where he scored 24 goals in 45 starts.

Headed to Birmingham in December 1984 for a fee of £80,000, helping the team to promotion from Division Two.

Scored 18 goals in 46 games for City and went on to play for Brentford, Shrewsbury Town, Swindon Town and Darlington, before retiring and worked for Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle United in January 2002 until September 2004 when Graeme Souness took over.

Was a scout for England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson and the FA at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, while also helped coached an English celebrity team, alongside former manager Terry Venables, for the Soccer Aid charity football match.

Named reserve team coach at Leeds United, with a brief spell in charge as caretaker in 2006, defeating Southend United 3-1 in the League Cup, before leaving in December 2006.

We've got form: Luton have found Birmingham City tough cookies when facing the Blues on home territory over the years.

After an opening 2-1 FA Cup win against their opponents in 1921, the Hatters lost their first league match 3-1 and then went five games without a win until a 2-0 success in 1953.

Results had been very mixed after that, although Luton did put an eight game unbeaten run together between 1983 and 2020, but with five draws, honours were often shared.

Since the 3-2 in October 2006 achieved thanks to goals from Rowan Vine (2) and David Bell, Town have not won, the last two matches seeing a defeat and a draw.

In total, Town have won eight, drawn 11 and lost 10 of their 29 matches, scoring 35 and conceding 35.

Last time out: Luton played out a 1-1 draw with Birmingham in their Championship encounter at Kenilworth Road last term.

After Lukas Jutkiewicz had put the Blues ahead with a penalty on 23 minutes, the Hatters then drew level through Matty Pearson's close-range effort on 37.

Town should have gone on to win the game, creating a number of chances, as James Collins was denied by visiting keeper Neil Etheridge from a few yards, before Luton stopper Simon Sluga made a marvellous stop from Ivan Sunjic to ensure a point.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Matty Pearson, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Glen Rea, Sonny Bradley, Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Cornick (Jordan Clark 70), Elliot Lee (George Moncur 61), James Collins.

Subs not used: James Shea, Martin Cranie, Tom Lockyer, James Bree, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Sam Nombe.