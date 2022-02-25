PREVIEW: Luton Town v Derby County

Derby's hopes of staying in the Championship are hanging in the balance after looking like they had given their survival hopes a significant shot in the arm recently.

The Rams were hit with a nine-point deduction back in November for historical financial breaches under former owner Mel Morris.

That, added on to the 12 points they received for going into administration a few months earlier, means the Rams have been punished to the tune of 21 points so far this term.

Without them, Wayne Rooney's side would be a comfortable 15th in the table and maybe thinking of a late push for the play-offs.

With them however and they are third bottom, some eight points away from safety, time starting to run out.

It had looked like they were dead and buried once the second penalty was meted out, Derby then bottom of the pile on minus three and some 18 points away from staying up.

However, under former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney they have done superbly to give themselves even a chance of doing the unthinkable, winning three games in a row before the turn of the year, beating Blackpool, West Brom and then triumphing at Stoke.

Jordan Clark heads home the winner against Derby last season

A 2-2 draw with Reading followed as although they went out of the FA Cup, County defeated Sheffield United to boost hopes once more

A three match winless run followed where they took just a point, before recovering to see off defeat Hull City, still not out of it themselves, 3-1.

They then went down 4-1 at Middlesbrough, continuing a disappointing run of away form which has hindered them all year, County recording just two victories, losing their last three to take one point from a possible 12.

Derby managed a vital 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Peterborough last weekend, before on Wednesday night, they lost their three month unbeaten record at Pride Park, when Millwall claimed the win.

With nearest rivals Reading picking up back-to-back successes, it leaves the Rams' Championship future on increasingly shaky ground now, having just 13 fixtures left in order to avoid dropping down to League One.

Full back Nathan Byrne is certainly not throwing the towel in though, telling the Rams official website: “Until it’s (survival) impossible, we’re not going to give up.

"The manager has just reiterated what we’ve been saying that there is so many games to go, anything can happen and we still believe we can get out of this.

"The fight is always going to be there with this group of players.

"It’s the most honest, hard working group of players I’ve played with, that’s never in doubt, but we need to kick on now and hopefully go on a run.

"The boys will prepare now, travel down to Luton and hopefully we can get a result there."

With Rooney unable to strengthen in the window due to a transfer embargo, he saw experienced duo Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock released, while youngster Luke Plange was sold to Crystal Palace, although fortunately he was loaned back for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie left too, heading to Wigan Athletic, while teenage full back Dylan Williams was signed by Chelsea and Scottish international keeper David Marshall going to QPR.

There was plenty of interest in influential captain Tom Lawrence though, but thankfully for Rooney, nothing came of it, as he stayed put too.

Off the field, Derby's future is no clearer, as as the Rams, who have been in administration for five months, saw administrators Quantuma write to interested parties inviting them to submit formal bids ahead of next Wednesday's deadline, although no preferred bidder is known yet.

Team news: Luton attacker Harry Cornick could be a doubt for the match after he came off during the 2-1 win at Stoke on Wednesday night.

Town chief Nathan Jones will hope to have Henri Lansbury and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu back, while Luke Berry and Jordan Clark have returned to training, although Sonny Bradley is still missing.

For Derby, Tom Lawrence serves the second of his three-match ban for his red card in the victory over Peterborough.

Colin Kazim-Richards and Ravel Morrison are pushing to start after impressing off the bench in midweek.

Top scorers - Hatters: Elijah Adebayo (13). Rams: Tom Lawrence (9).

Milestones: James Bree- the full back made it 100 appearances for Luton during the 2-1 win at Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Signing initially on loan from Aston Villa in the summer of 2019 under Graeme Jones, he then came in permanently once Nathan Jones took over for an undisclosed fee.

Has scored one goal in that time, but also gained 15 assists.

Man in the middle: Andy Woolmer - has taken two Luton matches so far this term, the 3-0 win over Peterborough on the opening day, plus the 2-2 Carabao Cup draw against Stevenage as well.

Had the whistle for 24 games in total, with 82 yellows and just the one red.

Officiated three Luton games last campaign, the Hatters unable to score in any of them, losing 2-0 on their trip to Pride Park, drawing 0-0 at Coventry and losing 2-0 at home to QPR.

Did have four Town encounters the campaign before, including the final fixture in front of fans at Kenilworth Road ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, awarding Luton a late penalty as they drew 1-1 with Stoke.

Also had Luton's 1-0 win at Swansea after the season restarted, sending off the hosts' Jordan Garrick for throwing a punch.

Adrian Waters and James Wilson are the referee's assistants with the fourth official Tom Reeves.

In charge: Wayne Rooney – 36-year-old had a quite remarkable career in the game after he famously burst on to the scene at Everton in 2002 when aged just 16.

Left for Manchester United for a fee of £25m in 2004 and went on to win everything for the Red Devils, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, League Cup, Europa League, and FIFA Club World Cup, finishing up as the club's record goalscorer, netting 253 times, an honour he also holds for his country, with 53 strikes from 120 caps.

Returned to Everton in 2017, as he then went to America a year later to play for DC United, before moving back to England in August 2019 to take up a player-coach role with Derby County.

Took over from Philip Cocu when the Dutchman was sacked in November 26, retiring from playing in January 2021 as he was appointed to the job permanently.

Kept the Rams up last term on the final day, but now faces one of his toughest challenges to try and do the same again this season.

View from the opposition: Boss Wayne Rooney talking to the club's official website - “We have to start picking up more points away from home.

“We know it is going to be a very tough game and challenge.

"They are a good team. They rely a lot on the basics. They play direct, a lot of energy to try and press the game.

"We know it is going to be a very tough game, and we are ready for that."

Managerial record: Nathan Jones has taken on Derby five times in total, twice as Stoke boss, both matches finishing all square, 0-0 and 2-2.

With Luton he won 2-1 last season, followed by a 2-0 defeat and then this term's 2-2 draw.

Rooney has been in charge for just the two games, winning 2-0 on home soil last season and the 2-2 draw back in October.

One to watch: Colin Kazim-Richards, 35-year-old forward began his career at Bury, as he then went to Brighton in June 2005, scoring six goals for the Seagulls in just under 50 games.

Moved to Sheffield United, before going abroad, with spells at Fenerbahce, Toulouse and Olympiakos.

Returned to England to play for Blackburn in August 2012, netting five goals that season, as he then further afield once more, to Galatasary, Bursaspor and Feyenoord.

Had a brief spell with Scottish giants Celtic, also going to Brazilian side Coritiba and then joining Derby in October 2020.

Has played 59 times, scoring 12 goals and has bagged four this term.

Friendly faces: Cameron Jerome - striker signed for Derby in January 2018 from Norwich City, as he played 20 times for the Rams, scoring six goals.

Left at the end of the season for Turkish side Goztepe and then went to MK Dons before joining Luton on a free in the summer, scoring in his last two Championship outings, making it four goals in all competitions from 24 appearances this season

Town assistant manager Mick Harford joined Derby from Luton in January 1990, the Rams paying £450,000 to secure his services.

Scored 18 goals in over 50 appearances for the club, going back to Kenilworth Road in September 1991 for £325,000 as he managed to score 92 times in his 217 games for the Hatters.

Rams centre half Curtis Davies came through the ranks at Luton, making 52 appearances, scoring twice, before West Bromwich Albion shelled out £3m for him in August 2005.

Went to Aston Villa for £8m and after time with Leicester, Birmingham and Hull, joined Derby in June 2017.

Is club captain for the Rams and has played 138 times, with five goals, starting every game so far this term.

Played for both: Midfielder Jacob Butterfield began his career with Barnsley in 2007, making over 100 appearances for the Tykes, going to Norwich in July 2012.

Didn't feature much at Carrow Road, with loan moves to Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, joining Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee in September 2013.

On the move again in August 2014, heading to Huddersfield, with seven goals in 50 league outings, sold to Derby County for around £5m a year later.

Spent five years at Pride Park, playing 89 times and scoring nine goals, also having temporary stints at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City, signing for Luton on a free in the summer of 2019 under previous boss Graeme Jones.

Didn't get much of a look-in though, with 17 appearances and one goal, released by new boss Nathan Jones the following summer, going to Australian side Melbourne Victory.

Following 12 months Down Under, he departed once more and was snapped up by Scottish Premier League side St Johnstone recently, where has played 12 times, scoring once.

We've got form: Luton started their meetings against Derby County at Kenilworth Road in terrible fashion, with a thumping 6-0 defeat in the FA Cup third round during January 1946.

Hatters improved in the league though, earning a 2-1 victory in their first match in 1954 and then going four unbeaten.

They picked up five straight wins between 1982 and 1991, before back-to-back defeats, including another hefty FA Cup Cup reverse again, beaten 5-1 in 1993.

Town have had the upper hand in recent years though, on a two-game winning streak now, as from 23 matches, they have managed 14 successes, two draws and seven defeats, scoring 35 and conceding 32.

Last time out: Luton enjoyed a late victory over Derby County when the two sides met at Kenilworth Road last term.

Luke Berry had put the Hatters ahead on 34 minutes, but former Hatter Jack Marriott then levelled early in the second half.

Town took the points with three minutes to go, Rhys Norrington-Davies picking out Jordan Clark, who had only just come off the bench, to head home from close range.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Rhy Norrington-Davies, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Glen Rea (James Bree 46), Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick (George Moncur 83), Elliot Lee (Jordan Clark 83), James Collins.

Subs not used: James Shea, Andrew Shinnie, Danny Hylton, Kazenga LuaLua,

Referee: Dean Whitestone.