PREVIEW: Luton Town v Harrogate Town

It's been quite a rise for Harrogate Town in the past few years from their place in National League North to potentially challenging for a League Two play-off spot this season.

Looking back at the club's history, they were formed in 1914 and due to play in the Northern League, however, the outbreak of World War I saw all games postponed, with Harrogate's clash at Bishops Auckland cancelled just two hours before kick-off, as most of the team had joined the Regiments.

Harrogate AFC were then formed for the 1919/20 season to play in the West Riding League, as they also competed in the Yorkshire League, winning the West Riding County Challenge Cup at Elland Road in 1925.

The club disbanded following the 1931/32 season until 1935, when Harrogate Hotspurs were born, playing in the Harrogate League and West Riding County Amateur League until the outbreak of World War II.

The team did return to action in the West Yorkshire League, becoming Harrogate Town in 1948, as they headed to the Yorkshire League nine years later.

Fast forward to the 1980s and Harrogate swapped to the Northern Counties East League, joining the UniBond League in the 1990s, winning promotion to the Premier Division.

A fifth place finish in 2003/04 secured the club a place in the newly formed Conference North League, with manager Simon Weaver appointed in May 2009.

The boss steadied the ship after some rocky seasons, as during the 2017/18 campaign, the Sulphurites beat Chorley and Brackley in the play-offs to become a National League club.

Progress didn't stop there either as in 2019/20, Harrogate achieved what had looked the impossible and won promotion to the Football League through the play-offs after the campaign had been cancelled due to Covid.

Their first year in the Football League saw Harrogate, with no fans present due to the pandemic, finish 17th, while they also lifted the FA Trophy from the previous year which had been delayed, beating Concord Rangers at Wembley Stadium.

Looking at this term, and Weaver added some more experience to his squad during the summer, bringing in Rory McArdle from Exeter and Southend keeper Mark Oxley.

He also snapped up Norwich's Simon Power, plus Lewis Page (Exeter) and Nathan Sheron (Fleetwood), although did see veteran striker Jon Stead hang up his playing boots after a fine career.

Town have continued to strengthen since the transfer window opened as well, raiding Luton's Championship rivals Huddersfield for young duo Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra, both available for Sunday's Kenilworth Road tie.

However, goalscoring midfielder Jack Diamond has been recalled by parent club Sunderland due to a number of positive Covid tests at the Stadium of Light, ending his impressive stay at Wetherby Road.

On the pitch, the Sulphurites had a terrific start to the season, winning their first three leagues matches, while they were on a run of just one defeat from 11, including a 6-1 thrashing of Scunthorpe, to sit in second place, just a point off leaders Forest Green Rovers.

However, the form couldn't last, as a 1-0 reverse at Colchester led to no win in four, before they saw off Walsall 3-1 away from home.

It has been a bit hit and miss since then, Harrogate winning just one of their last six league encounters, dropping Weaver's men to 11th, although they are still only five points off the play-offs with a game in hand.

The cup form has also caught the eye too, as they began the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Wrexham, before an excellent second result, knocking out 2008 winners Portsmouth 2-1 at Fratton Park thanks to a last minute goal from Diamond.

Although they had to give Rochdale a bye in the Carabao Cup due to positive Covid tests, the club are doing well in the Papa John's Trophy too, coming through the group stages and then seeing off Carlisle 1-0 this week to set up a quarter-final tie at Sutton United later this month.

Team news: Luton's only main injury doubt is Harry Cornick as he continues to struggle with a calf injury, midfielder Luke Berry available following his knee problem.

For Harrogate, Rory McArdle is fit once more, with George Thomson available after suspension.

Ryan Fallowfield and Warren Burrell are hopeful of a return, but Alex Pattison remains a doubt, as Aaron Martin and Simon Power are still sidelined, while Will Smith faces a fitness test.

Mark Beck is cup tied having already played for York City in the competition.

Top scorers - Hatters – Elijah Adebayo (10). Sulphurites –Luke Armstrong (11).

Man in the middle: James Linington - referee has taken 14 games this season and likes to dish out a yellow card with 59 cautions so far and one red, that in the recent game between Bournemouth and Cardiff.

First Luton match since the chastening 5-0 reverse at home to Reading back in July 2020 while also had a 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff that term.

The Bluebirds match was the first time he had had Town since the 4-1 League Two triumph at Exeter in October 2017, also refereeing Hatters' 2-1 injury time success at Wycombe.

His previous Luton games saw him take a 3-1 win over Bristol City in the Capital One Cup in August 2015 and the 1-0 win over Carlisle the campaign before, sending off Luke Wilkinson.

Before that, he had Town twice at Kenilworth Road in the 2008-09 season, a 2-1 defeat to Darlington and 1-1 draw with Rochdale.

Assistant referees are Daniel Leach and Michael Webb with the fourth official Trevor Kettle

In charge: Simon Weaver – 44-year-old has done some job at Harrogate, as he is the longest serving manager in the Football League, having completed over 12 years in charge,.

Began his career at Sheffield Wednesday, but never played for the Owls, heading to Doncaster Rovers, Ilkeston Town and Nuneaton Borough.

Joined Lincoln City in 2002, and also featured for Macclesfield Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Scarborough, York City, Tamworth, Boston United, King's Lynn, Redditch United and Ilkeston again.

Was appointed player-manager of Harrogate Town, then in the Conference North, in May 2009, leading the club to the Football League for the first time in their history during his decade at the helm, beating Notts County 3-1 in the play-off final at Wembley in August 2020.

View from the opposition: Simon Weaver talking to the club's official website - “We know Sunday is going to be a terrific challenge for us.

"We had never played and beaten League One opposition before the last round.

“We managed to do that and we’ve never played against Championship opposition, so it's a great experience to look forward to.

“It's what we want to keep doing, breaking new ground and enjoying big moments.

"We go to Luton who have been on an amazing trajectory over the last few years and it’s testament to their manager and group of players.

“They've established themselves and kept on going by their energy and so we know it'll be a tough game.

“We've got lads who are very aspirational themselves and as a club, we want to set new targets, break through new ceilings and every experience is going to help us.

“It's a game where we have to expect a really top Championship team to have passages of play where we don't see the ball, so we’ve got to keep calm and don't cause our own problems by jumping in and committing fouls.

“We've got to make sure that we maintain a good shape, then hopefully we can break and cause problems for them too.

“We're just looking forward to another game where there's nothing to lose but a lot to gain.

“We're glad to still be in it and hopefully, we can enjoy Sunday."

Friendly faces: Sonny Bradley – Town captain was on loan at Harrogate back in October 2010 having joined the Sulphurites from boyhood club Hull City.

Made seven appearances, admitting he struggled during his stay, scoring once in an FA Trophy tie against Witton Albion, before heading back to the Tigers.

Played for both: Alan White – defender came through the ranks at Middlesbrough, moving to Luton in September 1997 for a fee of £40,000, as he made over 90 appearances in three years at Kenilworth Road, scoring three goals too.

Had a loan spell at Colchester and then joined the club permanently in July 2000, going on to feature over 150 times.

Went to Leyton Orient, Boston United, Notts County, Peterborough and Darlington, returning to Luton in June 2009, but only featured another 20 times, to make it 114 appearances in total for the Hatters, with four goals, before his release in August 2010.

Moved to Darlington and played for Stalybridge Celtic, Gateshead, Blyth Spartans and Boston United again, joining Harrogate Town in 2011.

Helped the club win promotion to the National League, staying for two years with almost 50 appearances under his belt, leaving in 2013 for another stint at Darlington.

Finished his career at Spennymoor Town where he was player coach, going back to Darlington as assistant manager in 2017, but now has a number one role in his own right, named manager of Wearside League Division One side Darlington Railway Athletic Club in October last year.

One to watch: Striker Luke Armstrong began his career in the academies of both Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, but left St Andrew's without playing a first team game, heading to Scottish side Cowdenbeath.

A prolific stint at Blyth Spartans alerted Middlesbrough once more as he returned to the Riverside with a loan move to Gateshead proving productive, scoring 10 league goals in 17 games.

Spent time at Accrington too, netting three times in 16 outings, before an undisclosed move to newly promoted to League Two side Salford City in July 2019.

Didn't really hit the ground running with The Ammies, scoring just four goals in 33 matches, but a loan spell at Hartlepool last term showed what he is capable of, with 15 goals in 30 appearances.

Snapped up by Harrogate in the summer, Armstrong scored on his debut against Rochdale, going on to find the net seven times in his opening 10 matches.

Managed another four since, as has has 11 from 25 appearances so far, including the only goal as Carlisle were beaten 1-0 on Tuesday night.