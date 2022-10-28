PREVIEW: Luton Town v Sunderland

Former Town defender Matty Pearson celebrates drawing Luton level against Sunderland in their last meeting at Kenilworth Road

A change of manager and injuries to Sunderland's main striking options has put the kibosh on what was a more than promising start to life in the Championship this term.

Led back to the second tier for the first time since 2018 by Alex Neil, who navigated the League One play-offs with a Wembley win over Wycombe Wanderers, the Black Cats began with a 1-1 draw against Coventry and then triumphed 3-2 at Bristol City.

A 2-2 draw with QPR and 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United was then followed with a 1-0 victory at Stoke, which left Sunderland fifth in the table, on eight points from their opening five games.

Having just beaten the Potters, Neil decided to then head to the Bet 365 Stadium himself, after the club dispensed with the services of former Northern Ireland chief Michael O'Neill.

Sunderland didn't wait too long to replace the former Norwich manager though, opting for the highly experienced Tony Mowbray, who had ended his five years at Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

The Wearsiders responded positively to their new appointment, winning two out of Mowbray's first three fixtures, beating Rotherham and Reading 3-0, before hitting a patch of draws.

Holding Watford to a 2-2 was no real problem, but they were then held to successive stalemates in front of their own fans by Preston and Blackpool, a 2-1 defeat at Swansea changing the run from four unbeaten to no wins in four.

They did defeat Wigan 2-1 at the Stadium of Light, but then losing at to Blackburn and at home to Burnley means they have won once in eight outings now.

Injuries haven't been kind to the newly-promoted side as Ross Stewart, who bagged 26 last term, was taking to the second tier like the proverbial duck to water, netting five in seven.

However, he then picked up a thigh injury and isn't expected to play until the season restarts following the World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile Everton loanee Ellis Simms, who had to lead the line in Stewart's absence with three goals in eight appearances, has missed the last six weeks with a toe injury, meaning Sunderland have been without a striker in their last few games.

A disappointed Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo: “There’s not a lot you can do. I can’t turn (Patrick) Roberts or Pritch (Alex Pritchard) into bigger players but yet they have to go back and mark bigger players.

“There’s a real frustration about it but I do sit here with the comfort that we have four six-foot-three players on their way back.”

Meanwhile, the ex-Blackburn boss isn't looking to pay over the odds in a bid to achieve success at the Stadium of Light, instead taking a leaf out of the Hatters book, as he added: “There is a plan at this football club.

“We are going to build it instead of throwing millions at it.

“I remember speaking to Nathan (Jones) after Blackburn had played them.

"They want to have an identity and a better quality of footballer now.”

Squad-wise Mowbray has had to go mostly with what he inherited so far, having joined at the back end of the transfer window, able to bring in loan additions Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United's Amad Diallo.

It was a fairly quiet summer in all, with Sunderland looking to the lower leagues to bring in Alex Bass from Portsmouth and Shrewsbury's Callum Wilson to complement the Premier League youngsters they snapped up in Arsenal's Dan Ballard and Everton attacker Simms.

The main addition was Spurs forward Jack Clarke who once cost the top flight side £8.5m, as he joined for an undisclosed fee following a successful loan spell last season.

Top scorers - Hatters: Carlton Morris (7). Black Cats: Ross Stewart (5).

Team news: Luton have doubts over some of their squad following the sickness bug suffered recently, although both Dan Potts and Henri Lansbury were back in training this week.

Fred Onyedinma is unlikely to feature with his groin issue, while Reece Burke (hamstring) and Cauley Woodrow (calf) are out, as Gabe Osho starts the first of his three game suspension.

James Shea and Glen Rea remain absent as well.

For Sunderland, striker Ellis Simms could be in line for a return having spent six weeks on the sidelines with a toe injury.

Patrick Roberts might be available having recovered from the hamstring problem that saw him miss the defeat to Burnley, while Lynden Gooch (foot), Aji Alese (ankle), Dan Ballard (foot), Ross Stewart (thigh) and Niall Huggins (heel) are all out.

Man in the middle: James Linington - official has taken 12 games this season, 11 at Championship level as he has shown 48 yellow cards and two reds.

Had two Luton games so far, Town's 2-1 win at Cardiff City back in August and the 2-0 victory at Hull City as well.

Refereed the Hatters three times last season, the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, sending off Sonny Bradley with 13 minutes to go, also awarding the hosts a penalty as well, while he had the 4-0 FA Cup win over Harrogate and 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Officiated Luton twice last in the 2019-20 season, the 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff and 5-0 reverse at home to Reading.

Prior to that, he had Town a further six times, with four wins, one draw and one defeat, dismissing Luke Wilkinson in a 1-0 League Two victory over Carlisle in February 2015.

Referees assistants are Nigel Lugg and Adrian Waters, with the fourth official John Busby.

In charge: Tony Mowbray - 58-year-old who started his career with Middlesbrough, playing almost 350 times before heading to Celtic in 1991 for £1m.

Joined Ipswich Town in 1995, spending five years at Portman Road as he moved into coaching with the Tractor Boys once he retired, with a brief spell as caretaker manager.

Took charge of Hibernian in May 2004, returning to England as West Bromwich Albion chief in October 2006, winning promotion to the Premier League and reaching the FA Cup semi-final too.

Departed for Scottish giants Celtic in June 2009, but was sacked after a poor run of results less than 12 months later.

Mowbray then returned to the Riverside to take over at his former club in October 2010, spending three years in charge, as he headed to Coventry City in March 2015.

Resigned 18 months later and was named Blackburn head coach in February 2017, leaving the club in the summer after five years at Ewood Park.

Wasn't out of work for too long though, appointed Sunderland manager on a two year deal in August this year.

Managerial record: Nathan Jones has a fine record when taking on Tony Mowbray, only suffering one defeat in their six previous meetings, that coming in a 1-0 reverse at Blackburn in January 2021.

The other five games has seen Jones win two, once while in charge of Stoke, and draw the other three matches.

Town's manager has only faced Sunderland once previously though, that a 1-1 League One draw at Kenilworth Road in August 2018.

Mowbray has taken on Luton seven times, with two wins, three draws and two defeats, his other victory when in charge of West Bromwich Albion back in January 2007.

View from the opposition: Tony Mowbray talking to the Sunderland Echo - “They are a real threat to anyone at home.

“They have taken some big scalps, they have a lot of players with real physical stature, but I hope we can give them some problems.

“We expect a tough game.

“Luton at Luton are different from Luton away from home.

“Nathan Jones’ teams are always full throttle, you have to be ready for the confrontation.

“I played there in the mid-80s. It is a tight intimidating stadium.

“They play to their strengths, they have upgraded their group of players and we have to be ready for that confrontation.

“We have to play our game and try and make sure they don’t turn it into their game.”

Played for both: Carlos Edwards - Trinidad & Tobago winger joined Luton from Wrexham on a Bosman transfer in May 2005 as he won the Young Members Player of the Season in his first year at Kenilworth Road.

Played 74 times in total, scoring eight goals for Hatters as his form attracted the attentions of Sunderland who paid £1.5m for him in September 2009 as he helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Suffered with injuries the following year, as he headed to Ipswich in September 2009 having played 56 times and scored five goals at the Stadium of Light.

Remained at Portman Road for five years, going on to turn out for Millwall, Ma Pau Stars, Central FC and Isthmian League North Division side Bury Town who, despite being 44 years of age, he is still playing regularly for this season.

One to watch: Jack Clarke – 21-year-old attacker came through the ranks at Leeds United as 18 months following his debut, and still a teenager, he was signed by Spurs in July 2019, although loaned back to Elland Road.

Barely featured during his second spell though as he went out to QPR on loan in January 2020 for six months, playing seven times.

Another loan move followed in January 2021, heading to Stoke as he played 14 matches, while he was borrowed by Sunderland in January 2022, making 17 appearances and scoring once as the Black Cats reached the Championship.

Returned permanently in the summer as he has scored four goals in 16 outings so far, including the September Goal of the Month, pipping Henri Lansbury to the honour.

Friendly faces: Luton's head of recruitment Mick Harford had two impressive stints at Kenilworth Road between 1984-90 and 1991-92, making 217 appearances and scoring 92 goals for the Hatters.

Went to Chelsea in 1992 as he then joined his hometown club Sunderland for £250,000, playing 11 times and scoring twice.

Was sold to Coventry for £200,000 in July 1993 and then headed to Wimbledon where he finished his career.

We've got form: Things started well for the Hatters at Kenilworth Road, as following a goalless draw in the FA Cup in 1907, they began racking up the wins and goals, with consecutive 8-2, 6-2 and 7-1 Division One victories during the 1950s

A 3-3 draw followed before Sunderland had their way, reeling off five triumphs of their own.

Don Shanks settled a Division Two match in 1973 to get Luton back on track and results have been mixed since then, the visitors often having the better of things.

With barely any draws to speak off, Luton managed back-to-back wins just twice, as although Town won a League Cup tie 3-0 in 2007, they haven't claimed three points on home soil against their opponents since 1994 when Scott Oakes (2) and John Hartson settled a festive Division One clash.

In total, the two sides have met 29 times, the Hatters winning 11 and Sunderland 13, with five draws.

Town have been more prolific, just, with 56 goals to the Black Cats' 50.

Last time out: Luton picked up their first points of the League One season when held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland back in August 2018.

Josh Maja had put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half time, but Matty Pearson levelled from close range with 68 minutes gone.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, Dan Potts, Matty Pearson, Alan Sheehan, Alan McCormack, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jorge Grant (Harry Cornick 66), Danny Hylton, Elliot Lee (Glen Rea 87), James Collins (Jake Jervis 89)

Subs not used: James Shea, James Justin, Sonny Bradley, Andrew Shinnie.

Attendance: 10,059