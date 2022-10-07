PREVIEW: West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town

Harry Cornick sees this shot blocked at the Hawthorns last season

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce is clinging to his job by the proverbial thread it seems after a dreadful start to the season for the Baggies.

Finishing 10th last term, failing to even make the play-offs, wasn’t deemed good enough for a team who were in the Premier League the campaign before, as it was expected that Bruce, who replaced Valérien Ismaël at the helm in February this year, would lead Albion to at least a top six challenge at the very minimum this term.

Things didn't get off to the worst start for Bruce, as a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on the opening day plus a 1-1 home draw with Watford weren't terrible results, while they also saw off Sheffield United 1-0 in the Carabao Cup.

A 2-1 defeat at Blackburn followed by goalless draw with Cardiff wasn't ideal, but it looked like the tables had turned when Hull were put to the sword 5-2 at the Hawthorns.

However, that was to prove a false dawn, League One Derby knocking the Baggies out of the cup, before three successive league draws against Huddersfield, Wigan and Burnley.

That form then plummeted, losing 3-2 at home to Birmingham, as although Albion held promotion favourites Norwich at Carrow Road, another 3-2 defeat in front of their own fans followed to Swansea, and with supporters turning against the manager, the knives were being sharpened to a point when Preston triumphed 1-0 at Deepdale on Wednesday night.

It appeared to have been the final nail in the coffin for the experienced manager, as although he spoke about wanting to continue in his post-match press conference, he knew with results as they were, it was out of his hands.

News of Bruce's sacking didn't emerge on Thursday though and he was back on press duties come Friday morning, which means unless the hierarchy at Albion follow the same suit as Hull and choose to sack their manager on the day of the game, he will be in the dug-out to face the Hatters this weekend.

Bruce, who has presided over 1,000 games as manager, is under no illusion how precarious his situation is, as even if the Baggies are to succeed, it appears a number of supporters have already made their mind up about the former Newcastle and Sunderland chief, meaning his days could well be numbered regardless.

He said: “I don’t think we deserved to lose either of the Swansea or the Preston games earlier this week, but the reality is, is that we have.

“It’s the story of our season if we’re being brutally honest.

“We’ve been in situations where it could have gone our way, but it hasn’t and we find ourselves in a situation where it’s all about getting a result and it doesn’t matter how we get it.

“We need to have a little bit of fight and a little bit of character about us.

"If we can show the fight and the resilience which is required at the moment, then I’m confident we can start climbing the table.

“I know things are tough at the moment but I urge the supporters to rally around the team and get behind them.

"We have to show the supporters that we’re prepared to fight for everything first though, and show what’s required to win this game of football.

“We have to start well on Saturday and we’ll have to have a team of experienced players who I hope will know how to handle the pressure.

“I’m quietly confident we can start well, turn things around and win the match.”

Bruce also admitted to the Express and Star that he had held hour-long discussions with chief executive Ron Gourlay ahead of the weekend, adding: “What was said in an hour between me and Ron yesterday will stay with me and Ron.

"That’s only right. We’re both disappointed that we have got off to the start we’ve had.

"But we’re both determined - well I certainly am I should hope Ron is - to turn it around.

"That’s what all the focus was on.”

Bruce had been able to strengthen his squad in the summer, shelling out almost £1m to bring in Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby, while using the free market impressively to persuade John Swift and Jed Wallace to join after their contracts expired at Reading and Millwall respectively.

He also went abroad to bring in Okay Yokushu from Celta Vigo, and then slightly close to home, purchasing Salford City's Brandon Thomas-Asant and adding experience in ex-Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly.

The Baggies boss has been busy since the deadline passed as well, former Stoke defender Erik Pieters joining along with USA international midfielder Tom Rogic.

Bruce did lose some players too, keeper Sam Johnstone heading to Selhurst Park, while both Callum Robinson and Romaine Sawyers went to Cardiff City ahead of the window closing.

Team news: Luton defender Reece Burke is out of the match with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for 'weeks' according to boss Nathan Jones.

Gabe Osho is also a doubt, having missed Tuesday night, as is Cauley Woodrow, but Jones might have one of Luke Freeman, Cameron Jerome and Luke Berry available.

For the hosts Semi Ajayi is out with an ankle problem, as is striker Daryl Dike due a thigh injury.

Milestones: Dan Potts reached 200 appearances for the Hatters on Tuesday night, while midfielder Pelly-Ruddock will move to 14th by himself in the club's all-time appearance list if he features, currently joint with Julian James and Andy Rennie on 335 matches.

Man in the middle: David Webb - has taken one Luton game so far this term, the 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road, let down by his linesman as the Blades equaliser was clearly offside.

Refereed 11 matches in total, showing 29 yellows, while last term he had 36 fixtures, brandishing 119 yellow cards and four reds.

Didn't take Luton, although did officiate three games in the 2020-21 campaign, 1-1 home draw with Birmingham and the 1-0 win at Bournemouth, dismissing the hosts' Jefferson Lerma early on.

Also took the 3-0 reverse at Norwich, while has has had six other Luton matches, with three wins, one draw and two defeats.

Nigel Lugg and Matthew Smith are the referee's assistants with the fourth official Charles Breakspear

In charge : Steve Bruce – had a very successful playing career, starting out Gillingham, making his senior debut against Luton in a League Cup tie in August 1979, then heading to Norwich City for £125,000 where he won the 1985 League Cup.

Moved to Manchester United for £800,000, as he won 12 trophies in his time at Old Trafford, including three Premier league titles and three FA Cups, although was never selected for England, moving to Birmingham City in 1996.

Named in caretaker charge when Trevor Francis departed, as he then went to Sheffield United as player-manager, hanging his boots up in 1998.

Resigned in May 1999, joining Huddersfield, sacked a year later, as he went to Crystal Palace and then back to St Andrew's to become Birmingham boss once more, staying for six years, leading the Blues back to the top flight in 2007.

However, he continued to move clubs frequently, taking over at Wigan in the November 2007, joining Sunderland in May 2009, despite being a big Newcastle fan.

Dismissed in November 2011, moving to Hull on a three year deal in June 2012, where he reaching the FA Cup final and qualified for the Europa League.

Relegated to the Championship though, resigning in July 2016, only out of work for a few months, heading to Aston Villa where he lasted two years.

Had a brief spell at Sheffield Wednesday, taking over in January 2019, resigning from his post to take over his boyhood club Newcastle United in July 2019.

Left by mutual consent when the new owners gained control in October 2021, although had a route back into the game in February this year, taking over at WBA – although for how long remains to be seen.

View from the opposition: Steve Bruce speaking to the club’s official website - “Luton had a bad start to the season but now they’re unbeaten in four games and up in the top half of the table.

"Swansea are another example of how quickly things can turn.

“It’s about time we did the same too.

“Luton were in the play-offs last year and that’s not a fluke. They’re a good side and they have a talented manager.

“They are a big, strong and aggressive team and they’ll certainly ask us questions at The Hawthorns.

“It’s a different proposition to Swansea, but I’ve got a lot of time for how they go about their work.

“We’ll have to be ready physically, as well as being determined to see the job through.”

Managerial record: Hatters boss Nathan Jones has come up against Steve Bruce twice beforehand, beating WBA 2-0 last season at Kenilworth Road, and then a 0-0 draw while Stoke manager against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in March 2019.

He has has taken on WBA five times in total, last year's triumph following a 3-2 defeat at the Hawthorns.

Jones also had Luton's 1-0 away reverse in the Carabao Cup first round in August 2018, plus beating the Baggies' U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy in October 2016.

The Welshman came up against the Baggies when at Stoke too, losing 1-0 at home in February 2019.

For Bruce, this will be his third game against Luton, having had two more matches when Birmingham boss, a 2-2 draw in the Championship in December 2006 and then 3-2 defeat at Kenilworth Road in the same season.

Friendly faces: Town defender Amari'i Bell was in the youth system at West Bromwich Albion before moving on to Solihull Moors and then joined Birmingham City's academy in 2011.

Loan spells with Nuneaton Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Gillingham followed, before moving to Fleetwood Town and then Blackburn Rovers, joining Luton in the summer of 2021 and has now played 58 times for the Hatters, scoring once.

Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer finally made his league debut for the club this week when starting the 1-0 defeat at Preston on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old had come through the ranks at the Hawthorns, turning pro in 2015, but had played just three Carabao Cup games, including two this season.

He had loans at Kidderminster, Oldham, Notts County, Plymouth and Notts County, then heading to Luton on an emergency loan last season, due to injuries at Kenilworth Road.,

Palmer was between the posts for two matches, the 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough and 1-0 win at Coventry.

Another Albion stopper, David Button joined Luton on a one-month loan deal from Spurs in March 2009 and was on the bench for the Hatters' 3–2 Johnstone's Paint Trophy final victory over Scunthorpe United at Wembley, his last involvement for Luton before returning to Tottenham.

Headed to WBA from Brighton in September 2020 for an undisclosed fee, making 11 appearances last season and started the first 11 league games this campaign, before losing his place to Palmer.

Played for both: Brendan Galloway - defender started out at MK Dons and went to Everton, playing 17 times in the Premier League for the Toffees.

Loaned to the Baggies in August 2016 but only made three top flight appearances and two cup games.

Borrowed by Sunderland, playing eight times for the Black Cats as when released from Goodison Park, joined Luton on a free under previous boss Graeme Jones in July 2019.

Had just six outings in total, as he was hampered by a serious knee injury suffered against Brentford, released in July 2021.

Joined Plymouth and made 17 outings last term, scoring twice before being injured again.

Fit now though and has played nine matches this season, sent off in the 2-2 draw at Portsmouth recently.

One to watch: Brandon Thomas-Asante – 23-year-old forward started out at MK Dons, where he spent three years, with loan moves to Sutton United and Oxford City.

Headed to Ebbsfleet in July 2019 and then went to League Two Salford two months later, where his career took off.

Scored 30 goals in 126 matches, and had bagged five in seven this term before WBA swooped just before transfer deadline day.

Doesn't appear fazed by the step up, opening his account at the first time of asking in the 1-1 draw with Burnley and also scored in the 3-2 home defeat against Birmingham, with two in five so far.

We've got form: Town have a really poor record at the Hawthorns over the years after their first trip, an FA Cup tie in January 1925 ended in a 4-0 reverse.

They also lost their first league game, a Division Two contest, 3-0 in 1938, before grabbing a 2-1 win in December 1946.

From there it was another 12 matches and almost 50 years before they tasted success again, losing 11 of those visits, failing to score in eight.

Marc North and Mick Harford finally ended that dire sequence with a 2-1 Division One Boxing Day victory in 1985, while they followed that up with a 1-1 draw in January 1994.

They lost the next clash, but did triumph once more, 2-0 in April 1996, Boncho Guentchev and Kimg Grant netting, their last ever success, four of the last five visits ending in disappointment.

Overall, Town's record is just three wins, two draws and 19 defeats from their 24 trips, with 18 goals scored and 54 conceded, only ever keeping one clean sheet.

Last time out: Luton looked like they were on their way to a heavy reverse at the Hawthorns last season, trailing 2-0 at half time to an own goal from Kal Naismith and Callum Robinson’s strike.

Jordan Clark then suffered a sickening head injury after colliding with home keeper Sam Johnstone, and Karlan Grant added a third just after the hour mark.

However the Hatters almost mounted a famous comeback, Harry Cornick tapping home after a mistake with 20 to play, as did Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in stoppage time, but the hosts held on to win 3-2.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Gabe Osho, Kal Naismith, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark (Admiral Muskwe 60), Allan Campbell (Peter Kioso 74), Fred Onyedinma (Henri Lansbury 46), Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo (Cameron Jerome 89).

Subs not used: James Shea, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Dion Pereira.

Attendance: 23,283.