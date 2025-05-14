Pro deals for Luton's double-winning youngsters is the real reward for U18s boss Deeney

Ten teenagers sign on with the Hatters this season

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton U18s boss Joe Deeney believes the number of young players earning professional contracts at Kenilworth Road this season eclipses the success they have achieved on the pitch.

The Hatters U17s had a superb campaign, winning the Youth Alliance Southern Section title and the U17 Professional Development League Cup thanks to a terrific 3-0 win over Swansea City, just failing to make it a treble when beaten 7-2 in their EFL Youth Alliance National Final clash against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has led to a number of the talented crop being picked up by the senior squad, as back in February, Christian Chigozie and Benny Benagr put pen to paper on their first professional contracts, before a further eight, Sam Anderson, Zach Ioannides, Jamie Odegah, Oliver Pipa, Dylan Stitt, Lucas Thomas, Charlie Trustram and Tate Xavier-Jones, accepted terms at the end of the campaign.

Luton's youngsters celebrate winning the U17 PDL Cup at Swansea City - pic: Luton Town FC

Although Charlie Emery, Isaiah Harvey, Cai Hockey and Matthew Takawira were released, two other players who have come through the academy in Claude Kayibanda and Jack Lorentzen-Jones have agreed new deals with the Development squad, while discussions are ongoing with Joshua Phillips, who made his Championship debut in the 1-0 defeat to Bristol City.

First team chief Matt Bloomfield has already shown a determination to integrate the youth squad, with striker Oli Lynch recalled from Hemel Hempstead and signing a new deal, while Taylan Harris was also on the bench at Derby County recently. He has also selected both Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson in the first team and with Town dropping into League One, there is every chance some of the most talented youngsters could feature next term, especially as they will be in the Vertu Trophy.

Discussing the campaign and the number of youth players given extended contracts, speaking to the club’s official website, Deeney said: “Pride is the overriding emotion, especially given the amount of pro deals offered to the lads for next season. It’s a testimony to the lads who have had an unbelievable season. Their performance levels have been fantastic and they’ve shown heart and desire to come through a long season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They deserve it. The progress and growth of the group has been shown by their disappointment of not winning the treble at Bolton, but nothing can take away from the fact they’ve won two trophies. We wanted to do better in the FA Youth Cup, but over the course of the season to lose just 10 games, record a 70 percent win rate, score over 100 goals, it’s been an exciting season and a wonderful experience for the boys.

"I’ve got no complaints from the Bolton game. They were stronger and older than us, we gave away some disappointing goals but, in fairness, they were fresh, were rested and we had a four-day recovery after Swansea. But, as I told the players afterwards, in life, when you lose, you learn. And that’s been the story of the season, we learned loads and there have been lots of ups and downs. I couldn’t be prouder. The hard work starts soon for us, though, and we’re plotting for next season. For me, my remit is more than just winning leagues and cups: it’s bringing players through into the first team.”