Promising Hatters youngster scores twice as Luton U21s beat Fulham U21s

Town see off Cottagers at the weekend

​Promising attacker Jayden Luker scored twice as Luton U21s ran out 2-1 winners at Fulham U21s on Saturday.

The teenager, who has impressed the Hatters coaching staff for his efforts while on loan at National League side Woking this term where he made 17 appearances, netted both goals to ensure Town picked up a second successive victory. They had also defeated Norwich City the previous week, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Claude Kayibanda and Sam Anderson all on target.

Town gave a run-out to a number of their squad who have been out on loan during the season, including midfielder Jake Burger, plus defenders Jacob Pinnington and Jack Bateson. The U17s were also victorious last week as they enjoyed a 3-0 victory at Stoke City, Tate Xavier-Jones bagging a double, with Zacharias Ioannides finding the net.

​Hatters U21s: Henry Blackledge, Jacob Pinnington, Tyrell Giwa, Claude Kayibanda, Jack Bateson, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jake Burger, Dominic Dos Santos Martins, Sam Anderson, Jayden Luker, Jamie Odegah. Subs: Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Cai Hockey, Isaiah Harvey, Josh Odell-Bature.