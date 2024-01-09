Promising young defender is back with Luton following Daggers loan spell
Luton have recalled young defender Aidan Francis-Clarke from his season-long loan spell at National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.
The 18-year-old moved to the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham Stadium in September after signing a long-term deal at Kenilworth Road, making his debut in the 3-1 defeat at Chesterfield. He went on to play five times, with four starts, but hadn’t featured since the 3-1 home defeat to Boreham Wood on October 24.
A club statement from the Daggers on Francis-Clarke, who had a loan spell at St Albans last term, said: “We can confirm that Aidan Francis-Clarke will return to Luton Town following his loan spell at Dagenham & Redbridge. The defender has made five appearances for the Daggers since joining at the start of September.
“The eighteen-year-old won the Daggers All Cool Player of the Month award for September with three appearances including contributing with an away clean sheet against Halifax Town. We wish Aidan all the best in his future and thank him for his time at the football club.”