Promising young defender is back with Luton following Daggers loan spell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton have recalled young defender Aidan Francis-Clarke from his season-long loan spell at National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 18-year-old moved to the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham Stadium in September after signing a long-term deal at Kenilworth Road, making his debut in the 3-1 defeat at Chesterfield. He went on to play five times, with four starts, but hadn’t featured since the 3-1 home defeat to Boreham Wood on October 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement from the Daggers on Francis-Clarke, who had a loan spell at St Albans last term, said: “We can confirm that Aidan Francis-Clarke will return to Luton Town following his loan spell at Dagenham & Redbridge. The defender has made five appearances for the Daggers since joining at the start of September.

Aidan Francis-Clarke is back with the Hatters - pic: Luton Town FC