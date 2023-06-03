Promotion parade in front of 20,000 Luton fans was a 'pinch yourself' moment for Hatters goalscorer Clark

Seeing 20,000 Hatters fans take to the streets of Luton to celebrate with their Premier League-bound heroes was a true ‘pinch yourself’ moment for Town goalscorer Jordan Clark.

The 29-year-old was a big reason behind why there were just such amazing celebratory scenes to begin with, scoring a wonderful goal during Luton’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley, and then holding his nerve to convert from the spot during the following shoot-out.

Once Fankaty Dabo had blazed over for the Sky Blues, leaving Town 6-5 winners, it meant the Hatters were a top flight club once more for the first time in over 30 years, sending their near 40,000 supporters at the home of English football into utter delirium at what they had just witnessed.

Jordan Clark has his arms raised during the promotion celebration

The feel-good factor carried on to Monday, as with the streets packed with well-wishers, Luton’s players paraded the trophy around the town on an open top bus before heading to St George’s Square, where they took to the stage, later heading to the Town Hall for a civic reception.

Speaking afterwards, Clark said: “Seeing all that today is a really a pinch yourself moment.

"Seeing all those people turn out and I never thought there would be that many people there.

“It’s a bit emotional to be honest, you see what it means to so many people.

"Just what a day for the fans and for the players, the staff, the group of lads that we've got there.

“We've achieved our dream of getting to the Premier League which you always set out as a kid but I've had people in there saying you've made our lives and it touches you a little bit.

"It’s special little comments like that and you think you know what, these people have been following this club for 10, 20, 30, 50, 60 years, however old people are.

"It's a really special day and I'm just chuffed to bits.

"You realise what you've done for all these fans, for this town, for this community.

"It's such a special place and I’ve always said it's a special team, a special group of lads, and it's a special place with everyone involved, everyone pulling in the right direction.

"We've achieved our dream and I’m so happy for everyone.”

Another moment of realisation at just what Luton had done dawned on Clark when we switched on Match of the Day on Sunday night and realised he would be gracing the show next season.

He added “I got back in about 10 and it just came on.

"It's sort of pinch yourself again, I thought, ‘wow, next year you're going to be watching yourself on this channel.’

“Gary Lineker and all those people, what you've watched for years and years as a kid.

"I've always said I'd love to be on there one day and just can’t believe next year we’re going to be on there.