'Proper bloke' Holmes making a fine first impression on Hatters boss after arriving from Reading

Centre half catching the eye of Town chief

New Luton defender Tom Holmes is making a fine first impression on manager Rob Edwards as he looks to win a place in the Hatters back-line this season.

The 24-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from League One Reading last January, but was immediately loaned straight back to the Royals to try and help the club stay in the third tier of English football. They managed to do just that, although Holmes’ impact was limited after picking up a back injury which restricted him to a mere four games in the second half of the campaign.

Prior to his injury, Holmes had come through the ranks with his hometown club, featuring 129 times and scoring once. With Gabe Osho leaving Kenilworth Road on a free transfer to join Auxerre, while Amari’i Bell and Reece Burke might struggle to be fit the the season opener against Burnley, there is a chance for Holmes to stake his claim to start during Town’s upcoming friendlies.

Tom Holmes faces the camera when being unveiled at Kenilworth Road - pic: Luton Town FC

Facing competition from the likes of Teden Mengi and Mads Andersen to do so, while Edwards could still bolster that area during the transfer window, he is certainly catching the eye with his no-nonsense approach, as the boss said: “He’s been impressive in pre-season far. He was a little bit under the weather at the weekend so he didn’t get any minutes on Tuesday but he’s made a really good first impression.

"He came in towards the back end of last season but he wasn’t fully fit, he trained with us the last few weeks, but he’s up to speed now. He feels at home now and is getting to know the lads and what we want to do, so I really like the look of him at the moment. He’s a proper bloke and he can play as well, so really positive impact in the first couple weeks. He’s got that opportunity now and he’s made a good start.”