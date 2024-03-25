'Proud' Luton keeper wins his first Belgium cap during Ireland friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski finally made his senior international debut for Belgium when he came on for the latter stages of Saturday’s goalless draw against Republic of Ireland.

The 31-year-old, who was born in Dendermonde, had represented the Red Devils at all of their youth levels, starting out with the U15s back in March 2007, also making six outings for the U16s and nine for the U17s as a teenager. He then played 12 matches for the U19s, going on to feature five times for the U21s, his last match a 1-0 Euro U21 qualifying victory over Northern Ireland in September 2013.

Kaminski was then on the bench for an international friendly against USA in May 2013 and twice in 2014, before a six year absence, returning to the squad for the Nations League match against England in November 2020. He was named in 18 more match-day squads, but didn’t get off the bench, before finally coming on for the final seven minutes of the international friendly in Dublin at the weekend.