Proud Morris focusing on survival with Luton after reaching double figures in the Premier League for Town

​Although striker Carlton Morris was proud to become the first Luton player to reach double figures in the top flight for over 30 years during the 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, his full focus remains on ensuring Premier League survival for the Hatters.

The 28-year-old had been on nine goals since scoring the late winner against AFC Bournemouth recently, managing to attain the personal milestone in the closing stages at Molineux when Alfie Doughty had his corner volleyed back to him by Cauley Woodrow. Played onside by a home defender, the wingback advanced along the byline, before sending over a cross that saw Reece Burke rise highest, heading down for Morris to athletically volley beyond Jose Sa and bring his side back into the game.

They couldn’t find the net again though, losing for a 10th match in 13 fixtures, but on becoming the first Hatter since Mick Harford in the 1991-92 season to register 10 top flight goals in a campaign, Morris said: “It’s an achievement I’m proud of for myself, but the focus in mind is getting the points on the board at the moment. I’m not too fussed about that at the minute, three massive games left, we’ve got to try and win all three.”

Carlton Morris scores his 10th of the season against Wolves on Saturday - pic: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The current Town skipper had struggled in terms of goals at the start of the season, with just three in his opening 19 appearances, as he eventually lost his place to Elijah Adebayo for the 4-3 home defeat against Arsenal. He was still a regular off the bench in the next six games though, restored to the starting line-up for the 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Adebayo out injured, Morris has gone on to lead the line tremendously in his team-mate’s absence, scoring seven goals in his last 16 outings, including vital strikes against Burnley and Bournemouth, as he is the only outfield player to feature in all 35 Premier League fixtures for Luton.