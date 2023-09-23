Proud Town boss Edwards felt Wanderers draw was a 'missed opportunity' for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hatters boss Rob Edwards felt this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers was an opportunity missed for his side, despite picking up a first ever Premier League point in the process.

The hosts had almost an hour with a man advantage after visiting defender Jeanricner Bellegarde was sent off for kicking out at Town skipper Tom Lockyer late in the first half, only to then take the lead early in the second period, Neto netting with a terrific individual goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To their credit, the Hatters hit back on 65 minutes, Carlton Morris rolling his penalty home after Issa Kabore’s cross was handled in the area by Joao Gomes, but despite having 18 shots in total, they couldn’t earn a precious maiden victory.

Jacob Brown goes close with a first half header for Luton - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “The way the game went, it’s an opportunity missed as we did dominate the game.

“I think we deserved to win, to be so dominating with 11 men, when they get a man sent off, you really want to try and find a way to win, but they've got quality.

“Neto is a top player, you’d all agree with that, we lose the ball cheaply and he scores a great individual goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It did become difficult, so to then get something from the game becomes a bit more positive.

“I’ve got to look at the performance.

"The lads are flat, the lads are deflated as they all feel, everyone can see it who was here today, there was a win there for us.

“But I think it shows how hard the Premier League is, I think it shows how good you’ve got to be, you’ve got to be almost perfect to get anything from it.

"We were close to that, in terms of how we wanted to play but we haven’t won.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’ve got to look at the whole thing, the performance, the improvement, I know there’s loads more we can do, loads more we can be better at.

"But we’re competing and we’re competing well, especially in the last three games.

"We’re not giving big chances away and we’re looking a threat.”

After using his post match press conference to call on his players to deliver a performance that the home fans could engage with, Town set about doing just that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Led by the flying Chiedozie Ogbene on his full top flight debut, as Carlton Morris almost capitalised with a curling drive against the post from 20 yards.

Edwards felt it was the best 45 minutes he had seen since taking over in November as well, continuing: “I’m really pleased.

"We were really aggressive, on the front foot trying to take the game to them, trying to provoke them, that’s what I talked about, that’s what the players went and did, but that’s what Kenilworth Road can do as well.

“We’ve got to make sure we know who we are and what our fans want as well, also what we think the right thing is to win a game of football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Last week (against Fulham) we were one thing, but I thought we played really well and should have got something from the game.

"Today I’m sitting here now saying we’ve improved again and should have won, rather than got something from the game, we got something from the game, but we should have won.”

After four straight defeats in their opening four matches, Edwards was relieved to get off the mark though, as he added: “I think it should have been all three, but I’m really proud of the players.

"The performance was excellent, it’s a really good day for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thought the supporters were great, everything that we asked of the players, to give the crowd something to shout about, to get them involved, to engage them, I thought we did that.

"We started the game so well, probably the best we’ve ever played since we’ve been at the club, due to the level of the game.

"They couldn’t really get out of the game and we did really dominate the vast majority of it.