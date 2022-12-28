'Proud' Woodrow finally nets a first Luton goal after over 12 years of waiting

Town striker Cauley Woodrow revealed it was a dream come true to finally end a 12-year wait to score his first goal for the Hatters with the match-winner against Norwich City on Boxing Day.

The 28-year-old had originally made his debut for Luton as a 15-year-old back in December 2010, when after coming through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, he was introduced for JJ O’Donnell in an 2-1 FA Trophy tie victory against Welling United.

After one more appearance, Woodrow was understandably enticed away by Premier League side Fulham, spending eight years at Craven Cottage with loan stints at Bristol City, Burton Albion and Southend United.

He then moved to Barnsley, where he enjoyed a prolific few seasons for the Tykes, eventually making his return to Bedfordshire in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

The forward failed to find the net in his opening seven outings, before a calf injury kept him out for three months, as he was finally fit enough to be named on the bench for Monday’s clash with the Canaries.

Introduced for Carlton Morris with four minutes to go, Woodrow showed just how he managed double figures twice at Oakwell when they too were in the Championship, clipping a wonderful shot into the top corner following some industrious work from Jordan Clark.

The striker hadn’t actually managed a goal anywhere in over 12 months, his last time on target when at Barnsley, that a 2-1 defeat to Preston on December 11, 2021.

Cauley Woodrow wheels away after scoring his first ever Luton goal on Boxing Day

Describing the moment, he said: “When you go to any club you just want to get off the mark.

“It’s always on your mind, playing on your mind and today it fell for me.

"Hopefully it’s the first of many, and I just want to keep helping the team as much as I can, keep scoring goals, and doing what I do best.

“It’s unbelievable, words can’t really describe, it’s a crazy feeling, a feeling that I haven’t really had for a while because of injury and injury last season.

"It put me out for a long time, but it’s the best feeling in the world and I’m just delighted for everyone today, the fans, a Christmas win as well, makes everything a bit better.”

When asked if he thought it would have taken over a decade to finally celebrate a goal in Luton colours, he continued: “No, I didn’t!

“It was a long, long time ago and over the years since I’ve been away to see the club build to what they have done today, it’s unbelievable really.

“In the summer when I had the chance to come back, I really, really wanted to and I’m just delighted that 12 years ago, whatever it was, today is my first goal for the club.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family, as it was where my journey started.

“Ultimately Luton gave me that chance to progress in my career and now they’ve given me an opportunity to come back here and play, hopefully that’s a little bit of joy and a little bit of repayment for the years of what they’ve given to me really.”

On the goal itself, Woodrow added: “Clicks did really well, turned and toed it to me, I just saw a little gap open up, so I took my touch and just thought ‘hit it.’

“I was aiming for that side as I took my touch and I thought I’m going to have to go near as if I go across, I know Angus (Gunn) the goalie is a big keeper.

"If I’d have gone across, the timing of the ball, the travel, he probably would have saved it, so I just thought near post, as hard as I can and it flew in.

"Moments like that you don’t have time to think, you’ve just got to get your shot away, and I managed to do that.

"The space opened up well and thankfully it went into the top corner.”

As the game was live on Sky, then there were plenty of angles for Woodrow to view his goal back, and he admitted he had done so and no doubt will be doing some more over the coming days.

He added: “Probably quite a few (times I’ve watched it), it’s an amazing feeling, best feeling in the world, a feeling that I’ve missed, so definitely a few times.

“I’ve had a little look actually, without bigging myself up too much it was a good finish.