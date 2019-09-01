Psychological barrier over for Jones as Luton earn home victory

Luton’s players have broken the final psychological barrier that was left in front of them this season by winning a Championship game at Kenilworth Road for the first time, according to boss Graeme Jones.

After triumphing at Barnsley last weekend to put their first victory on the board, Jones knew full well that the only thing remaining was to get three points in front of their own fans.

It happened yesterday thanks to second half goals from James Collins’ penalty and then Andrew Shinnie’s wonderful curler, Luton's first triumph in the second tier of English football since February 20, 2007, when they beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2.

Jones said: “It’s finished, the psychological barrier is over now, onwards and upwards, that’s where we are.

“For me, it was the last psychological barrier, a home win.

“I don’t think we need to talk about psychology now, we are at this level, on merit, competing in every single game, we’ve got better since the start of the season and it’s my job to maintain progress.

“The big thing for me is the psychological barrier is over, gone.

“That was the first thing we had to contend with, we’ve achieved that now and next we need to look forward and see where we can get.

“I don’t want to make any bold predictions, but lets look at the Queens Park Rangers game, make sure we prepare well and we’re as competitive as we have been in the first six.”