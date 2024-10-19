Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship: Luton Town 3 Watford 0

It’s true, Watford do get battered everywhere they go at the moment, as Luton’s dominance over their sworn enemies on home soil continued when securing their biggest derby day victory at Kenilworth Road since 1981, dishing out a humbling 3-0 defeat to the Hornets this afternoon.

Any worries that the Hatters form going into the contest was going to be an issue, Town without a success in their last three matches, were not just thrown out of the window early on, but firmly launched by Rob Edwards’ side. Instantly getting stuck into their opponents, who wisely didn’t arrive in Harry Potter buses on this occasion, Tom Cleverley’s team never came anywhere close to inflicting the kind of pain he had spoken about in the build-up, producing the meekest of displays to make it a fifth successive defeat on the road.

That was done with three changes from the insipid 2-0 loss at Sheffield United before the international break as well, Tom Holmes making his full debut in place of the injured Teden Mengi, with skipper Carlton Morris and Tahith Chong both back as well. The build-up had seen Town boss Rob Edwards call for his players to win their duels and their battles, and he most certainly got that, which in turn saw their home supporters, starved of success this calendar year, respond accordingly.

Jordan Clark and Tom Holmes celebrate the first goal against Watford this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

It almost didn’t start that way though, Luton almost gifting Watford the lead in the most bizarre fashion, Holmes almost marking his first start for all the wrong reasons, attempting a 50-yard backpass that was way over the head of keeper Thomas Kaminski, fortunately bouncing just inches past the post. From the corner Giorgi Chakvetadze had a crack from outside the box which took a deflection on its way behind, Town soon able to clear their lines.

Although playing in a more conventional role this time, Reece Burke was still able to provide a threat upfront, staying onside when a free kick rebounded back to him, forcing Daniel Bachmann into a low save at his near post. The action didn’t let up either, Tom Dele-Bashiru curving way over the top at the other end, before Luton got the goal their support craved on just 11 minutes.

How much the scorer knew about it was anyone’s guess though, as Alfie Doughty’s corner saw Morris slip and take out a covering defending allowing Holmes to fire in a volley that rebounded off the knee of Clark, who appeared to be trying to take evasive action and get out of the way, the ball hitting him and creeping into the corner of the net.

It led to a period of real dominance for Town, who were constantly pressing their opponents and winning the ball back in good positions, although they ought to have doubled their lead on 20 minutes, another corner causing huge problems, Chong unable to keep his effort down from the edge of the box. With Elijah Adebayo leading the charge, Town almost took advantage of a poor kick from Bachmann, but hesitated at the wrong moment, allowing Watford to counter.

The Hornets looked to spring Vakoun Bayo on the left, who was warded off by a wonderful sliding challenge from Mark McGuinness which drew roars of approval from the red-hot Bedfordshire crowd. With the Hatters moving back to the style that had got them so much success in the past, looking to find both Adebayo and Morris in the channels, the latter was freed on 38 minutes by Chong, tricked his way into the area as only a full length sliding intervention from Ryan Porteous kept Adebayo from opening his account for the season.

A lovely dinked cross by Chong saw no team-mate gamble, with Doughty then giving the ball away, Chakvetadze showing the Hornets were not out of it, arrowing narrowly over just before the break. The impressive Holmes had to unfortunately make way at the break, Japanese international Daiki Hashioka on for his first action of the season, but despite that setback, Luton got off to the perfect start just two minutes, Doughty’s hanging corner met by Morris at the far post, his header having way too much power for Bachmann.

It was no more than the skipper deserved too, with a wonderful performance when leading the line, his third goal of the campaign easing the nerves of any supporter who thought Town had been in danger of letting their opponents off the hook. Unfortunately Luton’s defensive issues, which decimated their chances of Premier League survival last term, came back to bite, Burke tweaking his groin after over-extending which saw teenager Joe Johnson on, Doughty and Hashioka now either side of McGuiness as emergency centre halves.

With Chong soon trudging off too, Marvelous Nakamba on, it looked like the remaining half an hour would be all about Town trying to cling on to their advantage, Kaminski flying to his left to parry Dele-Bashiru’s curler away, although that was to be his only real serious action of the entire fixture. Yes, the game did start to get that bit more stretched, but you could sense it meant more to the Hatters, Doughty with a terrific sliding block, Nakamba with a couple to halt counter attacks, and McGuinness, who gave his best showing so far, with a brilliant 50/50 challenge as well.

Settling down once more, with club legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu joining Jacob Brown on, Tom Krauß the latest to be forced off, Town, thanks to the unbelievable work-rate of Adebayo, stayed a threat in the final third themselves. As Doughty adapted to life as a centre half, nipping in to win the ball back and find Adebayo who in turn picked out Brown to shoot wide via a deflection, the Hornets players’ inability to pick out a pass meant the final 15 minutes weren’t as nervy as they could have been.

In fact, Luton should have had a third, Mpanzu sending Adebayo away but he couldn’t quite open his account for the campaign due to the body of Bachmann. Town fans were able to celebrate once more though before the final whistle, Kaminski’s long ball seeing Brown spin Porteous, set off, cut inside Angelo Ogbonna and locate the bottom corner to seal a victory the jubilant home crowd will remember for a long time to come.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Victor Moses, Reece Burke (Joe Johnson 53), Mark McGuinness, Tom Holmes (Daiki Hashioka 46), Alfie Doughty, Tom Krauß (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 66), Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong (Marvelous Nakamba 58), Carlton Morris (C, Jacob Brown 66), Elijah Adebayo. Subs not used: Tim Krul, Cauley Woodrow, Joe Taylor, Zack Nelson.

Hornets: Daniel Bachmann, Ryan Porteous, Mattie Pollock, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Ken Sema (Festy Ebosele 65), Moussa Sissoko ©, Vakoun Bayo (Daniel Jebbison 52), Angelo Ogbonna, Tom Dele-Bashiru (Tom Ince 82), Edo Kayembe (Kwadwo Baah 53), Ryan Andrews (Rocco Vata 82). Subs not used: Jonathan Bond, Francisco Sierralta, James Morris, Yasser Larouci. Referee: Stephen Martin. Booked: Bayo 7, Clark 16, Doughty 35, Porteous 36, Hashioka 60. Attendance: 11,758 (1,281 Hornets).