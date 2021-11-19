QPR boss Warburton readying his R's team to face a 'more direct' Luton side

QPR boss Mark Warburton

QPR boss Mark Warburton wants his side to put some 'daylight' between themselves and what he believes is a 'slightly more direct' Luton team at the Kiyan Prince Stadium this evening.

The home side go into the game sitting sixth in the table, two points and five places above the Hatters following the opening 17 encounters of the season, with just one defeat in front of their own fans so far.

Like Rangers, Nathan Jones' men are starting to establish themselves as genuine play-off candidate this term, their third back in the second tier, and it has come as no shock to the experienced Warburton, who told the club's official Twitter account: "I'm not surprised at all.

"I think they change their tactics mid-game, very often two or three times in the middle of a game, they've got a little bit more direct this year, but they have (Elijah) Adebayo who’s a physical outlet.

"They have (Harry) Cornick's running power, they have (James) Bree getting forward, (Henri) Lansbury's range of passing, they know they have good physicality in terms of (Tom) Lockyer, (Kal) Naismith and (Sonny) Bradley.

"They have two eights that are very, very effective, they're a good team at home and away, they can score goals, undoubtedly, they've been hard to break down.

"There's no doubt about the quality of challenge we will face, but likewise they will know that were a very good team ourselves.

"They'll know that they go above us in the table by a point if they beat us, we know we can put a little bit of daylight, we can put five points between us should we beat them.

"It’s going to be a tough game and if you want the points you have to go and earn them for sure."

The Hatters have a decent away record themselves this term, only beaten twice in their last six away matches, winning at both Barnsley and Millwall so far this season.

Warburton added: "They are a tough nut to crack, I'm full of respect for the job than Nathan and his staff have done.

"They're well organised, hard working, have a good ethos about the place.

"They'll come with a big crowd and it's important that we meet what we know what will be a very evident challenge, that we impose ourselves.