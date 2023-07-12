QPR close in on Begovic as Luton tipped to miss out ex-Chelsea and AC Milan keeper

Luton are set to miss out on a deal to sign former Premier League winning goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, after he was reported to be closing on a move to Championship side QPR.

The 36-year-old, who won 63 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina, had been widely rumoured to be heading to Kenilworth Road this summer after he left Everton following the expiration of his contract last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talks between the Hatters and Begovic, who started out with Portsmouth and has also played for Stoke City, Bournemouth, AC Milan and Chelsea, where he was a member of the Blues squad who won the top flight, were said to be progressing well, but that appears not to be the case now.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Excl: QPR are closing in on deal to sign Asmir Begović as new goalkeeper on a short term contract valid until next June #QPR

“Luton Town move won’t happen despite interest — QPR, on it.”

Town are definitely in the market for a goalkeeper having released Harry Isted and also allowing Jack Walton to join Scottish Championship side Dundee United on loan for the rest of the season, leaving them with just James Shea and Matt Macey as senior pros.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hatters have opted against bringing in Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath, who helped them win promotion to the top flight, while they have also been linked with Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers, Manchester United’s Tom Heaton and Blackburn Rovers stopper Thomas Kaminski.