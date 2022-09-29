QPR match-winner Braney has plenty of learning to do following summer switch from Bowers & Pitsea to Luton

Tobias Braney signs his deal with the Hatters

Luton boss Nathan Jones knows young striker Tobias Braney still has plenty of learning to do after making the switch to Kenilworth Road during the summer.

The 18-year-old arrived in July to link up with Luton’s Development squad following a campaign in which he played for Isthmian Premier League side Bowers & Pitsea, also representing the English Colleges’ men’s squad while studying at USP College.

Braney, who has previously spent time at Millwall’s academy, was among the goals for his new team in pre-season, before finding the net against Birmingham U21s recently, going on to bag four in a 9-0 victory over the Academy 23 side last week.

Advertisement

He was picked to lead the line against QPR U21s at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, partnering teenager Josh Allen, promoted from the U18s this term, as in front of a watching Town manager, scored a late winner when firing home from close range after Zack Nelson’s shot came back off the post.

Asked for an initial assessment on how the youngster has done since being brought in by the Hatters, Jones said: “He is playing in a good side, he is playing in a side that is aggressive and front-footed.

“There is a lot of learning to do, he could have been better last night.

“The front two needed to be better, because that is the starting point and the catalyst of our teams and they need to be at it.

Advertisement

“They contributed last night, Josh Allen will get a goal, Tobias is scoring goals but they need to be up against, with the greatest of respect to last week’s opposition, when he scored four, better opposition.