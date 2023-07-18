QPR sign former Everton and Chelsea keeper Begovic despite Luton interest

Former Chelsea, AC Milan and Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begović has joined Championship side QPR on a one-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Everton this summer.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper had been heavily linked with a move to Luton after becoming a free agent, but has instead been given the number one jersey by R’s head coach Gareth Ainsworth following Seny Dieng’s decision to join fellow second tier side Middlesbrough.

On why chose to head to the west London club, Begovic, who has played over 350 games during his career, winning the Premier League while at Stamford Bridge, told the R’s official website: “It’s something that’s been worked on the past few weeks and I am really excited to be here and can’t wait to get started.

Asmir Begovic has agreed to join Championship side QPR - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“In this day and age with social media it’s difficult to keep these secrets, but out of all the conversations I had with different clubs I really felt this was the right move for myself and my family.

“To see the positive reaction from the fans was really exciting but now the hard work starts.

"We have to make sure we hit the ground running on the training ground and in friendlies to have a really good start to the season.”

Being first choice at QPR was a big factor for the ex-Bosnia & Herzegovina international too, as he added: “I always prepared to play and be ready.

"If you can stay ready, then you never have to be ready.

"That’s a really good saying that I like to live by and something that is very important to me.