Quiet transfer deadline day pleases Luton boss as he confirms no late bids were received

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed it was an extremely quiet transfer deadline day at Kenilworth Road yesterday, with the Hatters not making, or more importantly, receiving, any late bids.

Although Town brought in Reading youngster Taylan Harris for the Development squad during the afternoon, when it came to senior players, there was no activity at the Brache at all, as the club confirmed well before the 11pm deadline that there wouldn’t be any activity in the final hour or so. Speaking today, Edwards said: “No (bids made), it was a quiet one, I was away from about half four, able to relax. I think it was pretty quiet that way as well (bids received) which was really pleasing so not too stressful. I think it was like that across the board really wasn’t it, a quiet day.”

Luton had already done their business in the month by bringing in another Reading player, centre half Tom Holmes, but then immediately loaning the defender back to the Madejski Stadium for the rest of the season. They also snapped up Japanese international Daiki Hashioka from Belgian top flight club Sint-Truiden on Tuesday, who will now add competition for the wingback area with Issa Kabore and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

What Edwards felt was most important though was that the Hatters kept hold of a squad of players who are giving them every chance possible of staying in the Premier League this season, especially after there had been speculation regarding interest from other top flight clubs in defensive duo Teden Mengi and Gabe Osho. The boss continued: “I’ve had three January transfer windows as a manager now and I haven't liked any of them. They’re difficult, it can unsettle some people and just a little bit of doubt as there's always stuff going on.

"You’re trying to mainly focus on the games as those are the most important things and the players, the people, but there’s always some questions. It’s done now, we can move forward and continue building the group that we’ve got here. I said the most important thing was we kept the group together and that was really, really important. We brought 13 players in in the summer, that’s a lot, and for me that’s enough, so really pleased it’s over now.”

It wasn’t just at Kenilworth Road where the money was being saved, as the combined outlay of the 20 top-flight clubs a mere £100m, some £715m less than the £815m that was shelled out last year. One of the reasons for that could be the charges that relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest are facing for allegedly breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, their cases due to be dealt with before the end of the campaign, making the rest of the division increasingly wary about overspending.

