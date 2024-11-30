'Raging' Hatters boss blames 'ridiculous' errors from his Luton players for Norwich loss

Town chief on 4-2 loss at Carrow Road

A furious Luton boss Rob Edwards refused to take the blame for this afternoon’s 4-2 defeat against Norwich City as he put the blame firmly at the feet of his players for what he deemed as four ‘ridiculous’ errors at Carrow Road.

Having moved 1-0 ahead through Elijah Adebayo’s third goal of the season with 20 minutes gone, Town were then breached when Teden Mengi’s weak headed clearance and poor punch from Thomas Kaminski allowed Ante Crnac to level the scores five minutes later. Tahith Chong then inexplicably tried to let a long ball over the top run out for a goal kick just after the half hour, ex-Hatter Jack Stacey able to nip in and cross for Crnac to make it 2-1 to the Canaries.

After the break, Jacob Brown restored parity from close range, but in the final 10 minutes, Mark McGuinness missed his tackle which saw Crnac tee up Emiliano Marcondes to make it 3-2, with Onel Hernandez bursting past Amari’i Bell soon afterwards to find Borja Sainz who made it six straight defeats on the road for Luton. Having been jeered once more when he went over to applaud the near 2,000 travelling supporters, a clearly angry Edwards said: “At 1-0 up and 2-2, I know they’re going to have some of the ball but I thought we were really good, really good.

Luton boss Rob Edwards applauds Town's travelling fans at Carrow Road - pic: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

"Today individual errors have cost us. I didn’t go over there and apologise because that's not on me today, individual errors have cost us four goals. It's absolutely ridiculous, I’m raging about it, supporters should be as well. People have got to fix it quickly otherwise they won’t play. Too many times it’s happened but today it was so, so evident.

"The plan was good, there was a good performance there. We should have actually come away winning the game but we’ve made four massive errors, individually and it’s cost us a game of football, again. The two goals (before half time) are really avoidable, the amount of times we had a chance to clear it for the first goal and we had a blatant chance to clear it for the second goal as well, it’s just head-scratching stuff. You can see how we conceded the goals, it wasn’t a team thing it was an individual thing.”

Asked about the response from Luton’s supporters at Carrow Road, Edwards continued: “The reaction was good, the majority of the fans are with us, but the ones that are angry, fine, they’ve got a right to be angry, I’m flipping angry as well. What do we expect? We’ve just lost the game 4-2, chucked it away, so the reaction was good, exactly as expected.

"The ones that are angry, they’re right to be. The ones that are there clapping and supporting, thank you, but they won’t be happy either. I’ll go over there and thank them as I always do, but I’m not taking all of that today. I’m not going over there and taking that as some of those individuals in there have cost us.”