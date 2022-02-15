RANKED: Every Championship squad's market value - and how Luton Town compare to the rest of the second tier

With the Championship squads now finalised for the rest of the season after the transfer window shut last month, which team has the most valuable set of players available to them?

The Luton News has taken look at each squad in the second tier to find out the club with the biggest market value and how the Hatters compares to their league rivals.

To see the values, based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, check out the gallery below.

1. Bournemouth: £152.64m Top three: Todd Cantwell, £18m; David Brooks, Philip Billing, £14.40m; Jefferson Lerma, £13.50m. Photo Sales

2. Fulham: £132.30m Top three: Aleksander Mitrovic, £16.2m; Tosin Adarabioyo, Harry Wilson, £13.5m; Harrison Reed, £9m. Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United: £85.69m Top three: Sander Berge, £16.20m; Rhian Brewster, Morgan Gibbs-White, £8.10m; John Egan, Oliver McBurnie, £6.30m. Photo Sales

4. West Bromwich Albion: £77.90m Top three: Alex Mowatt, Daryl Dike, £9m; Sam Johnstone, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana, £7.20m; Callum Robinson, £5.40m. Photo Sales