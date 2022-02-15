Who is Luton Town's most valued squad member?

RANKED: Every Championship squad's market value - and how Luton Town compare to the rest of the second tier

Find out which team has the most expensive set of players

By Mike Simmonds
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 6:13 pm

With the Championship squads now finalised for the rest of the season after the transfer window shut last month, which team has the most valuable set of players available to them?

The Luton News has taken look at each squad in the second tier to find out the club with the biggest market value and how the Hatters compares to their league rivals.

To see the values, based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, check out the gallery below.

1. Bournemouth: £152.64m

Top three: Todd Cantwell, £18m; David Brooks, Philip Billing, £14.40m; Jefferson Lerma, £13.50m.

Photo Sales

2. Fulham: £132.30m

Top three: Aleksander Mitrovic, £16.2m; Tosin Adarabioyo, Harry Wilson, £13.5m; Harrison Reed, £9m.

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United: £85.69m

Top three: Sander Berge, £16.20m; Rhian Brewster, Morgan Gibbs-White, £8.10m; John Egan, Oliver McBurnie, £6.30m.

Photo Sales

4. West Bromwich Albion: £77.90m

Top three: Alex Mowatt, Daryl Dike, £9m; Sam Johnstone, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana, £7.20m; Callum Robinson, £5.40m.

Photo Sales
Luton News
Next Page
Page 1 of 6