Rea admits it was a 'privilege' to be part of Luton's 'mad' journey after leaving Kenilworth Road

Midfielder Glen Rea has spoken of his ‘privilege’ at being part of Luton’s ‘mad’ journey from League Two to the Premier League after ending his seven year spell at Kenilworth Road yesterday.

The 28-year-old, who had been allowed to move on by boss Rob Edwards this summer, reached an agreement with the Hatters to terminate his contract by mutual consent, as he will now become a free agent.

Rea, who came through the ranks at Brighton & Hove Albion, initially joined Town on loan in March 2016 under previous manager Nathan Jones, whom he had worked with at the Seagulls, making 10 appearances, going on to sign permanently in the summer.

The ex-Republic of Ireland U21 international went on to be a key part of the side who won promotion to League One through the play-offs and had started the following season in the first team, only for a serious knee injury against Burton Albion to end his season in December 2018.

Rea had a month on loan at Woking in October 2019 to boost his match fitness, returning to make 14 appearances as the Hatters completed the Great Escape and stayed in the Championship.

He played a further 40 games the following season, making his 200th appearance in a 5-0 win over Coventry City, before moving to Wigan Athletic on loan in January 2022.

Rea then suffered another serious knee injury while at the Latics, as after recovering, he joined Cheltenham Town on loan at the back of last season, helping the Robins stay in League One.

Glen Rea has left Luton after seven years with the club - pic: Liam Smith

Often seen in the away end for Luton matches, including in the recent 3-0 defeat at Chelsea, Rea, who made 207 appearances for the Hatters, scoring eight goals, told the club’s official website about his exit: “I’m so proud of what everyone has achieved in my time at the club.

"It’s been a mad journey and we’ve all experienced some unbelievable highs together, with so many players and staff having been here all the way through.

"To do what Luton Town Football Club has done with that core will never be repeated, and it’s been a privilege to be part of that history.

“I still will be, but from now on as a supporter because I’ll never lose that love for the club.

"I’ve made so many friends, not just on the football side but also among the staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make the club what it is, and the fans as well.

"As much as I’d love to have been playing all the time, I’ve had some great nights in the crowd and thank them for their constant support.

“Wherever my next move might take me, you’ll still see me at matches.

