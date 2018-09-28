Rea: Away wins are definitely coming

Luton midfielder Glen Rea insists it’s only a matter of time before his side get their just rewards on the road this season.

The Hatters were held to a goalless draw at Blackpool on Saturday, stretching their run to five League One games away from home without a victory.

We’re in a good run of form, and we’re due a big win, as we’re getting the chances, when one goes in, I think we’re going to get a couple. Glen Rea

Luton have only scored three goals in that time too, but Rea is confident that will change soon enough.

He said: “On the ball we’ve looked very good, going forward we’ve looked very good, we’re lacking the goals at the minute, but we’ve got players who can score goals.

“We know they’ll come and when it all clicks together, I think we’ll get a few.

“If we get a bit of luck it will come together and we’re due one aren’t we? We’re due a nice win.

“We’re in a good run of form, and we’re due a big win, as we’re getting the chances, when one goes in, I think we’re going to get a couple.

“It’s just we’re not getting the luck at the minute.

“The keepers we’re playing against are actually doing quite well against us, so fair play to them.”

Hatters will be back on home soil this weekend against Charlton Athletic, as Rea added: “We’ll go back to the Kenny and try to win a game again like we always do.

“It’s a good league, but I think we’ve adapted to it, I think we’re doing very well.

“If we keep putting the performances in, I’m sure the goals will come.”