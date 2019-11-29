Rea could make Hatters return once Woking stint ends

Midfielder Glen Rea could be welcomed back into Luton manager Graeme Jones’ first team plans when his loan stint at Woking comes to an end tomorrow.

The 25-year-old has made six appearance for the Cards in the National League since heading to the Kingfield Stadium last month.

He has got through 90 minutes on three occasions, as Woking have won three, drawn two and lost just once with Rea in the starting 11.

With the Cards’ trip to Boreham Wood tomorrow signalling the end of his spell at the club, Jones said: “He’s definitely back into my thoughts.

“Glen’s got his last game tomorrow and I’m going to have a chat with him Monday and Tuesday, then I’ll assess where we are and take it from there.”