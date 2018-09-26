Rea felt Hatters deserved to win at Bloomfield Road

Town skipper Glen Rea thought his side deserved more from their trip to Blackpool at the weekend.

Although the Hatters came away with another point after a goalless draw, they should really have taken all three, such was their dominance for long periods.

It felt like we could have won it, but a clean sheet’s good, we’ll take the point and move on to the next week. Glen Rea

Speaking afterwards, Rea said: “I thought first half, without getting the goal, we were very good again, like we were against Bristol (Rovers).

“It’s just the goal, we need a goal and then the clean sheet’s are coming now.

“So being a bit more clinical, we’d have won the game and on another day we’d have won it.

“They did quite well, defended quite well, keeper did quite well, so we’ll take a point away from home and go again.”

Rea was pleased with his side’s second shut out in a row, reducing the Seasiders to shots from range as their best opportunities.

He continued: “We said before the game, if we keep a clean sheet at half time then we know we’ve got a chance as we come out second half quite good normally.

“It wasn’t to be, but on another day we would have won the game.

“We want to win every game, we set out to win the game.

“We’re due an away win and it felt like we could have won it, but a clean sheet’s good, we’ll take the point and move on to the next week.”

The fixture was the sixth in a row that Rea has been named captain, with Alan Sheehan on the bench after losing his place to Sonny Bradley.

On whether the extra responsibility has brought out the best in him, Rea said: “It’s nice to get the armband.

“We know that Sheez is the captain, he’s the captain of the club, but it’s nice and we’re doing quite well since I’ve been wearing it so hopefully it can continue.

“I always want to try and improve season on season.

“I feel like I’m getting a bit better on the ball, obviously I need to keep improving bit by bit and see what happens.

“Hopefully I can just keep moving forward, help the team and to be fair we’re doing well at the minute.”

Another player to stand out this term for Town is Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, as Rea added: “He’s had a real good start to the season.

“Hopefully he can continue, as he’s a massive player for us and doing really well at the minute.

“I think everyone is though, we’re in a real good run of form.