Rea gets the plaudits for his efforts on the ball

Town striker Danny Hylton hailed the impact made by team-mate Glen Rea during his side’s impressive start to the season.

Luton’s 2-0 win over Walsall on Saturday saw the Hatters up to seventh in the table, as they continue to look the part on their return to League One after a decade away.

He breaks a lot of stuff up, he does the nitty gritty, but this season he’s been fantastic on the ball as well. Danny Hylton

Rea, who notched his first goal of the campaign at the weekend, has started the last 11 league games at the base of the diamond, and on his performances, Hylton said: “This season he’s been fantastic for us.

“He helps our back four amazingly. He’s there and he breaks a lot of stuff up, he does the nitty gritty, but this season he’s been fantastic on the ball as well.

“He gets the ball and he’s calm and composed, he keeps us ticking and he’s popped up with a goal.

“He doesn’t usually do that, I’m not even sure he’s supposed to be there, but we’ll take it.”

Rea’s goal was only his fifth for the club in 125 games, but didn’t come as a complete surprise to boss Nathan Jones, who said: “I don’t know if he’s adding goals to his game as it’s a bit like rocking horse poop really, you don’t see them very often, but when he does, they’re usually important goals.

“You saw against Mansfield here, he could get more as he gets chances on the edge of the box and we work on things, to hit the target.

“It’s important he does his role and I thought he was very aggressive, very disciplined in his role.

“He was superb and that’s what we need from our defensive midfield player.

“He was back to what he did, he screened the front very well, because (Andy) Cook’s a threat, was a threat at Tranmere, been a threat this year, got five goals already, but between them they nullified their front four.

“Our back five if you like, and goalkeeper, nullified their front four.”