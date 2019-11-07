Rea has accepted loan move to Woking was the right move

Town midfielder Glen Rea has accepted that heading out on loan was the best thing for him, according to boss Graeme Jones.

The 25-year-old recently recovered from a serious cruciate injury suffered in December 2018, but wanted to go straight back into Luton’s Championship first team.

However, Jones sent him to National League outfit Woking, where he has since played two lots of 70 minutes and then his first full match in almost a year, during the Cards' 3-1 win at Stockport County on Saturday.

When asked about the move, the Hatters boss said: “I spoke to Glen at length last Wednesday and he feels like he’s a player again.

“Because typical Glen, the character that he is, I had a conversation with him two weeks ago.

“I said, ‘look I think you should go out on loan and play some football, you’ve not played football for nine months.’

“He said, ‘no I want to play in your first team.’

“I said, ‘Glen you have to go out and play football, you have to.’

“I’ve seen it through the years, I’ve experienced it, so I spoke to him on Wednesday and he said ‘thank god I went out played.’

“I said ‘what is it? He said ‘sometimes the decisions, the sharpness, the match tempo,’ and that’s what he’s getting.

“I know Alan Dowson really well the Woking manager, so he’s took him and took to Martin Tyler (assistant manager).

"It’s for a short period of time, the more minutes he gets, the better Luton are going to be, hopefully Woking as well in the process.

"So I think that’s a good fit all round."