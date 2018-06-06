Rea is ‘itching’ to get back with Luton

Hatters defender Glen Rea is already counting down the days until he can test himself in League One next season.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new two year deal last week, is confident Luton can push on too, saying: “I think we’ll have a right good crack at it and I’m itching for that first game to be honest, it can’t come soon enough.

I’m going to get myself ready for it, go back as fit as I can as the team will have a right good go I feel. Glen Rea

“I like having a bit of time off, but I find myself twiddling my thumbs sometimes so I just can’t wait to get back training as I love playing, I love it.

“I’m going to get myself ready for it, go back as fit as I can as the team will have a right good go I feel.

“We’ve got players who could be playing higher and experience as well. We’ve got a good mix and whoever the manager brings in is only going to boost our squad and make our squad better.”

It won’t be Rea’s first taste of League One action before either, as he featured 16 times for Southend back in the 2015-16 season prior to joining Luton on loan.

He added: “I was at Southend for six months, so I played a few games there, not as many as I would have liked but I’m really looking forward to having a real good go at League One and see where it can take us.

“We did really well last season and hopefully we can push that momentum going forward now into League One and give it a right good go next year.”