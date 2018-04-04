Rea lost in the moment after his ‘mental’ goal celebrations

Town match-winner Glen Rea admitted he lost himself during the celebrations that followed his first goal in over a year against Mansfield on Easter Monday.

The 23-year-old reacted quickest when Alan Sheehan’s free kick was fumbled to net what proved to be the decisive strike for Luton in their race for promotion this term.

Glen Rea wheels away after finding the net

Rea then went crazy in the aftermath, mobbed by his team-mates in scenes of real joy from the home side and speaking afterwards, the defender said: “I haven’t scored one this season, so it was just nice for it to fall to me two yards out and I went mental, I couldn’t keep it in.

“I think there was a bit too much, I just went mental, I didn’t really know where I was to be fair.”

When asked about his striker’s instincts to be in the right place at the right time, Rea continued: “I knew he (Sheehan) was going to get it on target, it was just a matter of if he does spill it then you’ve got to be there.

“I think Elliot Lee was behind me, that’s normally a striker’s, but I was just buzzing to be there.”

Manager Nathan Jones was thrilled to see the former Brighton youngster pop up to score too, saying: “If you follow in, and it’s a difficult surface, that was good play from Glen.

“Conrad Logan has pulled off some wonderful saves, if he hadn’t pulled off one of those and held that goal, then we’d have been happy as we’d have won in a different way.”

It could have been a different outcome entirely for Rea as he started the game on the bench, only entering the fray once skipper Scott Cuthbert had to go off injured late in the first half.

On losing his place to Alan McCormack, Rea said: “Every player when they’re left out, you’re obviously annoyed.

“But the team and the squad we’ve got is unbelievable, everyone’s itching to play, so you’ve got to take it on the chin.

“When you’ve got your chance you’ve got to take it and that’s what everyone’s trying to do.”

Jones was thrilled to see the reaction from his player too, saying: “Glen was not happy he’s been left out but it’s a team effort, a squad effort.

“We want to get promoted, we want to get out of this league and it’s going to take all of them. Pelly (Mpanzu) wasn’t even involved in the squad on the weekend, neither was Alan McCormack, but they were ready for this game and that showed, we had a great impact from them.”