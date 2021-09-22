Rea scores while Pereira stars in Town's win over Stevenage

Glen Rea scored for Luton's Development team against Stevenage on Tuesday afternoon

Glen Rea was on target, while Dion Pereira created two goals as Luton's Development side recorded a 3-2 win over Stevenage yesterday afternoon.

The Hatters, who also named Carlos Mendes Gomes and Harry Isted in their starting XI for the clash, took the lead on 17 minutes, when Ed McJannet's corner was met at the back post by Matt Moloney for Rea to divert his shot into the net.

Isted then made a terrific save from close range, as captain for the day Aidan Francis-Clarke, who was named on the bench for Luton's Championship match with Swansea on Saturday, sent Pereira through, only for the attacker to see his effort saved.

Recent addition to the U21s squad Conor Lawless came off the bench at half time for McJannet, as Stevenage equalised on the hour mark with a curling finish.

However, Town had the lead back just three minutes later, Pereira teasing his opponent once more on the left, crossing for TQ Addy to head home.

Pereira continued to show his undoubted quality on the ball, with another attempt saved, before he teed up Tyrelle Newton, who curled a lovely effort into the roof of the net on 66 minutes

Rea soon made way for Casey Pettit, as Luton also had two trialists involved, with Stevenage getting one back before the end from their own corner.