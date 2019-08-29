Rea takes another step on his comeback trail

Hatters boss Graeme Jones revealed that midfielder Glen Rea has taken another step on the road to his long-awaited comeback.

The 24-year-old has been out of action since the 2-0 win over Burton Albion on December 22, 2018 after suffering knee ligament damage during the game.

Rea has had to watch patiently from the sidelines ever since, and on welcoming back the former Brighton player, Jones said: “Glen joined in today, a little bit of a session, so the contact stuff’s back.

“Then it’s just he needs a training period, then he needs a game period, and I’ve discussed one or two things with Glen, he’ll look at that when we get a bit further down the line.

“But he looks a great pro and a really useful player, he’ll certainly be someone that we’d welcome back with open arms.

“He’s very specific Glen, he’s a defensive midfield player, where we’ve got Martin Cranie, but Martin can play other positions.

“Glen’s specific to that role, and if you play against the likes of Millwall and Cardiff, those players can be really, really useful.

“So it would be good to have him back in the squad, but we need a fully fit Glen Rea, a match fit Glen Rea.

"There’s a process that we need to get him to before he’ll be in that position.”