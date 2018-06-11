Rea thrilled to see Sheehan re-sign

Luton defender Glen Rea was clearly overjoyed to see team-mate Alan Sheehan put pen to paper on a new two year deal at Kenilworth Road recently.

The pair, who signed within a couple of months of each other back in early 2016, have struck up a firm friendship off the pitch since arriving from Bradford and Brighton respectively.

They have taken that bond on to the pitch as well, forming a solid centre half partnership at times, and speaking about Sheehan’s decision to stay, Rea, who also committed his future for another two years, said: “It’s unbelievable that he’s signed again.

“He’s a top man and there’s no secret that since I’ve been at this club, he’s been there for me.

“We have a really good strong bond off the pitch and I feel like that shows on the pitch as well.

“He does things, he’s unbelievable on the ball, so just give him the ball and your job’s done really.

“I feel like the relationship we have off the pitch can only help on the pitch and when we have played together I feel like we do well together and long may that continue, so it’s unreal that he’s signed.”