Rea thrilled to stay with Luton

Luton defender Glen Rea was overjoyed to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road for another two years at the least.

The 23-year-old's new deal was officially announced this afternoon, with the former Brighton player penning a contract until the summer of 2020.

Since arriving on loan in March 2016 and then permanently the following summer, Rea has played 109 times for the club, including 50 appearances last season, where he featured in evey single League Two game.

Speaking to the club's official website, the centre-back, who can also play in the holding midfield role, said: "I am absolutely buzzing – delighted to get it done.

"It's been a while, but it's nice to get it over the line. There was never any doubt that I was going to sign here, it was just when I was going to sign. I have loved my time here.

"I have played 100 games in two years, I couldn't have asked for anything better. I feel that I have done well, we had a great year last year and hopefully we can kick on and push on now."

Rea, who was one of boss Nathan Jones' first signings, credits the Welshman with his undoubted improvement as a player, adding: "We have a really good relationship and I am happy to keep working for him.

"I know he will make me a better player and he has done since I have been here.

"I know it will keep happening and the reason I came here was because he was here. I had him coach me at Brighton and I couldn't have asked for anything better.

"Working with him every day I feel like I have become a better player due to that, so it's been unreal.

"I have enjoyed working with all the coaching staff, that's why I want to stay here for the foreseeable future."