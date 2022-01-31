Rea wants another promotion under his belt after agreeing Latics switch

Town midfielder Glen Rea

Midfielder Glen Rea couldn't turn down the chance of regular football after agreeing a loan move to League One side Wigan Athletic for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old had been restricted to just 13 appearances for the Hatters this season, with just two starts since November and has missed out on the match-day squad in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Wigan official website, Rea said: "I’m really happy for the opportunity that I have been given to come to such a big club.

“In the last couple of days, the move materialised into me being here and I’m really excited for the challenge and can’t wait to get going.

“I feel like the club should be in the Championship, and it has been in the Championship and Premier League.

"It’s a massive club and when I got the call, I couldn’t say no.

"Hopefully I can come and do the best I can and help in any way I can.

“I will give everything for the shirt and if I am given an opportunity to play, I will do my very best whether that is tackling people, heading the ball or doing whatever it takes to win.

"I love winning and hopefully that can show in that performances when I do play.”

Rea has been at Kenilworth Road since the summer of 2016, after turning his loan move into a permanent one, and following 207 games with eight goals, admitted it was a strange feeling heading to new surroundings.

However, he had an idea of what he was heading into following his close friendship with former Luton loanee Christian Walton and current Hatter Kal Naismith.

He continued: "You can feel a bit nervous coming to a new club, and I’ve not done it for a long time, but everyone was so welcoming and it was really nice to be part of this morning.

"Hopefully it can continue moving forward.

"I’ve been to games watching Christian (Walton), and I came to the cup game against Southampton where he saved a penalty.

“I knew then it was a big club. I was buzzing for him to be here at the time and I’m sure now, when he finds out, he will be buzzing for me.

“They (Walton and Naismith) both really enjoyed their time here and they just wished me the best for when I am here.

"They speak nothing but highly of the club, it’s good to know that people speak so highly of the place which is a big attraction as well.”

After being part of the Town squad who won promotion to the Championship, Rea would now like to add another to his CV.

With the Latics second in the table, a point behind leaders Rotherham with two games in hand, the midfielder is confident of going up again, adding: "I think you just need to take it game by game, and know that is your goal.

"We need to just put the work in - and I’m sure that’s what going to happen and has been happening here - and hopefully if I can add a little bit to that, then great.

"I’m here to enjoy it and see where we can take the club and hopefully that is promotion.”