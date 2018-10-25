Rea was desperate to right some wrongs against Walsall

Hatters skipper Glen Rea was satisfied to right his own wrongs from last week’s defeat at Barnsley during the 2-0 win over Walsall on Saturday.

The 24-year-old felt he had under-performed on the day at Oakwell, along with the rest of his team-mates, and spent the entire week in training focusing on putting that right.

I wanted to personally bounce back from last week as well, so it was nice. Glen Rea

He did just that too by not only scoring the opening goal, but producing a man of the match display to boot.

Speaking afterwards, Rea said: “I wasn’t very good last week, so all this week, in my head, I wanted to put it right.

“I felt like I did, I thought I got on the ball, tried to affect it defensively, but wanted to get on the ball a bit further up.

“I wanted to personally bounce back from last week as well, so it was nice.

“Last week, we know we weren’t good enough, we all knew, even going off at half time, and we wanted to put that right.

“All the boys were excellent, so it was nice to bounce back like that.

“It was just an off day all-round and they were a good team to be fair.

“We couldn’t really afford to have an off day but we did.

“We lost the game, we could have still got something out of it, but we’ve showed real heart again as we know we’ve got a good group in there.

“We just weren’t good enough and today we put it right I thought and all the fans can go home happy.”

The fact Town’s fans had smiles on their face when leaving the ground was started by Rea himself, turning in from close range after Danny Hylton had met Jorge Grant’s corner.

His first goal of the season met with scenes of real celebration, as Rea said: “It was nice to get a goal.

“I love scoring, keeping a clean sheet’s even better, I do go a bit mental when I score, but I just love it, I love football.

“It just dropped to me, I put my leg out and thankfully it went in. I was running off, I wanted to go into the fans, but you can’t really do that, so it was good.

“I just got in there, I don’t normally get them do I? So, it was nice to get one, I flicked it and it went in.”

It wasn’t just Rea’s goal that caught the eye on the day, as his performance in the holding role, not only his tackling, but range of passing throughout was top notch.

He has now played the past 11 games at the base of the midfield and on his improvement, said: “I feel like when I get a run in a position, I can try and do the job of that position.

“The job of that position is trying to get on the ball. I feel like I can get better at that, I’m improving a bit, but I’ll keep working to get on the ball.

“My defensive work will stay the same and hopefully I can keep improving.”

Rea is currently keeping Alan McCormack out of the side, although the former Brentford man has been quick to pass on his knowledge where appropriate.

Town’s skipper said: “He’s excellent, an experienced one to have in the changing room.

“He helps me out, but if he was playing, he’d do well for the team, if I’m playing, I try to do well for the team.

“We’ve got an excellent squad and whoever steps in can do a job.”

Meanwhile, on his role as captain, in the absence of Alan Sheehan, Rea added: “I’m not one in the changing room that’s going to shout and holler, but I like to think that I lead by example on the pitch.

“As I say, Sheez is the captain, but it’s nice to keep the armband warm for him while he’s not playing.”