REACTION: Town players on defeat to Rangers

Luton's players took to social media to give their opinions on Saturday's 3-2 defeat to QPR, a game in which they had been 3-0 behind inside the opening 30 minutes.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown, who was handed his first start in the Championship for Town, tweeted: "Disappointing result, wasn’t the best performance personally.

"We will work hard and put things right next saturday! Thank you to the away fans for the amazing support."

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe said: "First half performance wasn’t acceptable.

"Especially in front of that great support who made the trip! Can only learn and put it right next week!"

Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton was also quick to apologise to Town's near 3,000 away followers, tweeting: "Frustrating to start as we did yesterday.

"Travelling support on top form Sorry we couldn’t bring a result home... #COYH."

New first team coachg Ryland Morgans who was appointed on Friday, also added: "Not the result we wanted today.

"We will be working hard this week to put it right. Fantastic away support #COYH #Hatters #LutonTown."

On Instagram, goalscorer Harry Cornick simply wrote: "On to next week."