Read could get a chance with the Town first team

Young Town midfielder Arthur Read could get a chance with the first team this season according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 18-year-old signed his first pro deal for the club back in November 2016 but has been restricted to just three first team games since, all of then coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

However, he has been a major part of the club’s pre-season campaign so far, scoring his first goal with a cracking effort at St Albans City on Saturday, tweeting afterwards; “Feels good to be back on the scoresheet.”

When asked if Read might benefit a loan move away from Kenilworth Road this term to bolster his first team experience, Jones said: “He may do, but he may be closer than he thinks to our team, you never know.

“I want that competition, I want them to be playing for something.

“We have that real competition, we have that real development process that we test our youngsters.

Arthur’s going to get tested in the upcoming games before the start of the season and then we’ll see where we are. Nathan Jones

“If they’re doing well enough then they get tested and Arthur’s going to get tested in the upcoming games before the start of the season and then we’ll see where we are.”

On how Read, who is now in the final year of his three year contract this season, has progressed over the summer, Jones added: “He’s learning, learning quickly,

“We’ve always had high hopes for Arthur, in terms of the player he is, he’s going very well and we’re pleased with that.

“It doesn’t come as any kind of shock or surprise as he’s a good player.

“He’s a player we value and a player we’ve spent a lot of time on both on and off the pitch.

“It’s great to see our young players coming through, we’re a club that have bedded in lots and lots of young players.

“We enjoy doing that, we’re proud of it and with Arthur, it’s just continuing that theme.”