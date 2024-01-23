Reading boss expects a decision to be made by defender linked with Luton and Olympiacos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Reading boss Ruben Selles expects young defender Nelson Abbey, who was linked with a move to Luton Town recently, to come to a decision on his future this week.

The 20-year-old has been one of the high points for the Royals in what has been a tough season at the Madejski Stadium, as after dropping into League One last term, they are now battling for their third tier status following yet another points deduction for a late payment of wages. With Luton signing centre half Tom Holmes and loaning him back to the Berkshire club last week, director of football Mark Bowen stated the Hatters had also agreed a fee for Abbey, who has made 31 appearances since coming through the ranks.

It appears that Abbey has rejected the chance to move though to Kenilworth Road, with Greek giants Olympiacos now favourites for his signature. Speculation increased when the England U20 international wasn’t included in the Reading side who lost 1-0 at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, as speaking to the Reading Chronicle, Selles said: “Everybody knows everything going on with Nelson.