Reading defender linked with Luton completes his move to Greek side Olympiacos

Reading defender Nelson Abbey, a player who was linked with a switch to Luton Town during the transfer window, has completed his move to Greek Super League side Olympiacos for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old had been with the Royals since coming through the academy at the Madejski Stadium, making his first team debut when, having just turned 17, he came on as a late substitute against the Hatters in a Carabao Cup tie back in September 2020. Abbey went on to play 31 times in total for the Berkshire club, with 26 of those outings coming this term when he was also named captain.

The England U20 international was heavily rumoured to be interesting Luton along with team-mate Tom Holmes, who is heading to Kenilworth Road next term, with Reading chief executive Mark Bowen stating a fee had been agreed with Town. A permanent transfer didn’t materialise though, paving the way for Abbey to be snapped up by the Karaiskakis Stadium club, as a statement on the Royals’ official website said: “Reading Football Club can confirm that Nelson Abbey has completed a move to join Greek side Olympiacos for an undisclosed fee.

“As our 63rd Academy graduate, the young defender made his first team debut for the Royals in September 2020; just a fortnight after celebrating his 17th birthday, when he came off the bench in a Carabao Cup tie against Luton. Since then, Nelson has gone on to make 31 first team appearances in all competitions – becoming a first team regular and captaining the side on various occasions this season. Abbey’s performances also earned him a call up to the England Men's Elite League squad in October, making 3 appearances. Everyone at the club would like to wish Nelson the very best of luck in his career.”

Writing on Instagram, Abbey continued: “Well… I don’t even know where to start. Reading football club has been a massive part of my life, if not my whole life. We’ve been through ups and downs, we’ve laughed we’ve cried. We’ve hurt and we have celebrated. But we’ve done this all together. I just want to thank all the supporters who have stuck with us and me through everything. From Rubén (Selles, manager) to Mark Bowen, to my teammates I thank you guys for everything.

"To all the coaching staff that have helped shape me into the person I am today. To the kit men, to every physio that had to be patient with me during my injuries. The list goes on. I joined Reading as a boy from Reading and I leave Reading as a young man who is still learning. This definitely was not the goodbye I imagined, but I know despite what’s going on around our club Reading FC will still be a football club because of our supporters.

"One thing I ask is for you guys to continue with being the amazing supporters you guys have been. It means the world to us. We can’t deny the situation around the club is taking a toll on all of us, especially the ones who truly care. It’s now time for a new challenge, which I am looking forward to taking on. I will always be a Royal. Until we meet again … Cmon URZZZ”

Reading's Nelson Abbey has signed for Olympiacos - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images